Every Change to Madden 25 Ultimate Team
Sports games are some of the most notorious, "it's the same as last years" games and with Madden 25 right around the corner, EA is certainly eager to let everyone know how Madden 25 is an improvement over Madden 24.
Ranked Online H2H
This article will focus primarily on Madden Ultimate Team, but it's worth mentioning that EA is overhauling online head-to-head to be a more competitive and built-out game mode. Winning games will earn you ranked points and losing games will lose you ranked points. It sounds like a standard competitive design.
The foundation for a more live service approach to online H2H is going to be there and there will be seasonal changes and competitive events throughout the year.
MUT Ranked
MUT now has proper ranks. In addition to the divisions that have always been there and determine how many coins you get per win and stuff, there are also now proper ranks. This system is to help improve matchmaking and ensure that players are playing against opponents they can reasonably beat. You can only earn ranked points from winning.
Weekend Gauntlet
Gauntlet is similar to the modes of the same name in a variety of digital TCG games. You can either buy entry with coins or win 16 MUT Champs games in the previous week to get in. Once you're in, the goal is to win as many games as possible before losing twice. When you lose twice, that run is over. For reaching 10 wins, you get the best possible rewards which are exclusively earned through the Weekend Gauntlet. The first 500 players to reach 10 wins in a single run will earn even more exclusive better versions of those rewards.
Ultimately, the Weekend Gauntlet is a cool addition, but likely not one many F2P players will ever really engage with more than once or twice or ever have a realistic chance of reaching 10 wins in.
6-on-6 Events
This is a 6 vs 6 mode using your MUT team. There will be solo challenges that force you to rethink how to utilize your squad of players best. Less players on the field means more open space to work with offensively and more ground to cover defensively.
Solo Seasons
Solo seasons was first introduced in the recently released CFB25 and thankfully will be brought over to Madden moving forward as well. There will be divisions just like in online head to head and you'll be able to go all the way through the playoffs and into the Super bowl all against the AI without another real player in sight. This is a phenomenal addition as most Madden players are super casual and don't want to deal with the stress of competing against another real person.
Challenges
They're adding Epic Challenges which are supposed to be extremely difficult challenges that truly test the player. "Only the most dedicated users will be able to conquer these grueling tasks." Truthfully, this is terrifying. Hopefully, these are actually well designed challenges that test a players skill but there is always the risk of just being like the super RNG dependent normal challenges that are just a test of patience and endurance; such as the ones that require breaking tackles or getting a sack, for example.
Miscellaneous
They updated some of the presentation to make it look nicer, Madden 25 will have 8 seasons instead of 7 and have added some improvements to how you build your roster with in-game tips and other such things.