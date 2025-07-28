Madden 26 Reveals the New 99 Club Prior Ahead of Ratings Release
It's going to be a busy week for Madden 26 with Ultimate Team news and player ratings news coming out throughout the week.
The news began on Monday, as seven players were named to the 99 Overall Club. This is the first of several announcements to come throughout the week regarding the game. The Madden Ultimate Team will also have announcements coming out, with one piece of news released each day.
What can Madden fans expect with the busy week of news ahead of them? Here's a look at the 99 Overall Club and what Ultimate Team has in store.
Who is in the 99 Overall Club?
There are seven players who made the 99 Overall Club in Madden 26. Six out of seven are offensive players, with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett the only defender on the list.
Last year, only five players made the 99 Club, and none of them were on defense. Additionally, note that none of the 99 Club members from last year made this year's exclusive list.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Speed - 95
- Strength - 73
- Agility - 92
- Change of Direction - 97
- Injury - 92
- Awareness - 99
Josh Allen, QB
- Speed - 88
- Strength - 81
- Agility - 85
- Change of Direction - 82
- Injury - 99
- Awareness - 96
Justin Jefferson, WR
- Speed - 91
- Strength - 64
- Agility - 95
- Change of Direction - 98
- Injury - 94
- Awareness - 99
Lamar Jackson, QB
- Speed - 96
- Strength - 63
- Agility - 94
- Change of Direction - 95
- Injury - 92
- Awareness - 97
Lane Johnson, T
- Speed - 77
- Strength - 93
- Agility - 75
- Change of Direction - 58
- Injury - 84
- Awareness - 99
Myles Garrett, DE
- Speed - 87
- Strength - 96
- Agility - 86
- Change of Direction - 71
- Injury - 92
- Awareness - 97
Saquon Barkley, RB
- Speed - 95
- Strength - 81
- Agility - 95
- Change of Direction - 94
- Injury - 91
- Awareness - 99
Madden Ultimate Team Release Schedule This Week
From Monday through Friday, Madden Ultimate Team will be releasing the top 10 core elite players from various positions. Each day, two position groups will be shared with their 10 best players at each position.
- Monday - Offensive Linemen & Defensive Tackles
- Tuesday - Halfbacks & Inside Linebackers
- Wednesday - Tight Ends & Safeties
- Thursday - Wide Receivers & Cornerbacks
- Friday - Quarterbacks & Safeties
Esports Impact
Knowing the players' ratings is a crucial aspect of playing Madden 26. It will be especially important in Ultimate Team to know which players are the best to acquire for your team.
The Madden trend of offensive players receiving higher ratings continues, as it is rare to see a defensive player enter the 99 Club. There is more variety this year in who makes the exclusive club, and some love is being given to both offensive and defensive players.
Gamers will need to focus more on the Ultimate Team announcements, though, as those are the ones that will help them with playing online. It will help them determine which teams to play as and which players they want to ensure they get.
