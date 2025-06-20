How Long is the Madden 26 Beta? How to Join, Features, Available Modes
Gamers who are privileged to get to play EA Sports' Madden 26 game are getting first dibs at checking out some of the new features of the game.
The closed beta for Madden 26 began on June 18 and will run through June 26, allowing players a week to test the game. This is designed to gather feedback from top Madden gamers on areas for improvement before the game launches on August 14.
Not everything within the game will be available to players in the beta. Some things are restricted, and some are available but not 100% final until the launch date.
Here's a look at what players in the closed beta will experience.
What's available during the Madden 26 closed beta?
There are six game modes that will be made available to gamers to play during the closed beta:
- Play Now
- Online H2H
- Practice Mode
- Madden Ultimate Team
- Mini Games
- Superstar
Madden has noted that player ratings, playbooks, and more may not be finalized as that time, when the game launches in August. When they are final, they will release it on their website.
Ultimate Team is available for players as well, but only certain features can be played.
Events
- Challenges:
- Training Camp
- Ultimate Preseason
- Forge
- Epic Challenges
- Solo Modes:
- Solo Champions: Easy
- Solo Champions: Normal
- Solo Champions: Hard
- The League (Solo Seasons)
- The Run (Solo Seasons)
- Events:
- College OT: Study Hall (Requires 1 82, 83, or 84 OVR Starter)
- College OT: Beta
- Head 2 Head:
- MUT Ranked
- Gauntlet
- Regular Season
- Sick Six
- Squads Regular Season
- Play A Friend:
- H2H PAF
- All-Madden H2H PAF
- Squads PAF
- Practice Mode
Which Consoles is the Closed Beta Available On?
Madden players with access to the closed beta can play it on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S. They are also available on PC through the EA app.
What are Players in Closed Beta Required to Do?
EA has asked players participating in the closed beta to provide feedback on the game. There are multiple aspects of the game EA is asking about in terms of the quality of Madden 26.
They are seeking feedback on game modes, game styles, difficulty levels, playbooks used, and more. EA will also track any reports of issues or problems with the game, specifically regarding how the CPU is functioning and which console the game is being played on.
EA's Self Reported Issues in the Game Already
EA has also acknowledged some issues they are working on fixing for future updates to the game. Those issues include coverages, passing, catching, pass rush, offensive AI, mini games, pre- and post-play, Superstar mode, presentation mode, and Ultimate Team.
They also stated that any ratings on rookies are randomized as they still need to be finalized.
Esports Impact
Gamers are hoping that there isn't too much broken with the game before it's released, but they understand that it isn't the final product. There will be opportunities to play against others online, but no tournaments have been announced yet. The closed beta players will at least have a chance to get a feel for the game as they jump ahead of the competition when August rolls around.
