Madden Championship Series 11th Season Full Schedule and How to Enter
One of the biggest Esports series in the space is back and will be more competitive than ever.
The Madden Championship Series is returning for an 11th season after another successful run last year. There will be four tournaments throughout the season, with a chance for people to earn MUT packs and Twitch drops.
What can Esports fans expect with the latest season of MCS, and when will all the events be happening? Here's a first look at the schedule and specific details gamers can look out for with the new season of MCS:
Recapping Madden 25 Championship Series
While the usual suspects like Henry Leverette and JonBeast were still competing at a high level, it was one other competitor that took the attention away. Jacob “Fancy” Worthington won the Madden Bowl title and was rewarded with $250,000 for his stellar performance.
What to Expect with 11th Season of MCS
This year, Madden Championship Series is building its competitions around key NFL moments. There will be various challenges for games to participate in, including the Kickoff Challenge, Most Feared Challenge, Zero Chill Challenge, and Last Chance Qualifier, all leading up to the big Madden Bowl next February, with no specific date announced.
Competitors will be vying for a chance to earn a total of $1.5 million in prizes. MUT Packs can also be earned by those who compete in eligible MCS events, as there is one pack per MCS event, with a limit of 4 per MCS 26 season.
MCS 26 Events Calendar
Kickoff Challenge
- Ladders: August 16 & 17, August 22-24
- Elimination: August 30 & 31
- Live Event: September 10
Most Feared Challenge
- Ladders: September 13 & 14, September 20 & 21
- Elimination: September 27 & 28
- Live Event: October 15
Zero Chill Challenge
- Ladders: November 7 & 9
- Elimination: November 22 & 23
- Live Event: December 10
Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
- Ladders: December 13 & 14, December 20 & 21
- Elimination: January 3-4
- Live Event: January 21
Madden Bowl
- February 2026
How Gamers Can Compete in MCS
For those interested in signing, they can go to maddenshampionship.com where players must meet requirements for signing up as well as certain events:
- Must be at least 16 years old
- Must be a resident of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Spain or Ireland
- Competitors can compete on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC
Ladder Play
- Registered players will begin their journey by competing against one another to rise up the leaderboards
- All participants will compete in MUT H2H with matchmaking and tournament administration performed by Challengermode
Elimination
- The top 544 players from Ladder Play will face off in a single elimination bracket
- Seeding will be based on Ladder Play finishes with advance placement for top 32
- All players will earn MCS points (MCS points are adjusted based on player finish and will determine placement in Madden Bowl)
Live Event
- The top 8 players will advance to a live, in-person broadcast at Full Sail University
- Each live event winner will earn prizing
Madden Bowl
- Top 13 accumulative points earners from the MCS 26 events will earn a spot in the Madden Bowl
- The final spot will be the winner of the LCQ
How to Watch and Receive MCS Twitch Drops
There are two ways fans will be able to watch all the action of the MCS. They can either go to Twitch and go to the "EA Madden NFL" channel or go to YouTube where they can also find the "EA Madden NFL" channel to watch them live.
The live broadcasts will feature Twitch Drops and include MUT Player items. To be eligible to receive those drops, gamers must have a Twitch account.
Esports Impact
Among the Esports events and series that occur, the Madden Championship Series has been one of the longest-running ones in the space and has become increasingly competitive over time. With the building excitement over the latest Madden 26 game, more potential competitors will be playing it with the hopes of getting good enough to be a contender for the Madden Bowl.
Fancy will most likely be a favorite to run it back and win it all, but expect the unexpected, as new competitors are always joining in. There should be plenty of players ready to jump in to play Madden 26 and work to take the crown.
