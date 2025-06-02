Madden 26 Reveals Cover Athlete, Teases New Game Features
Another year, another EA Sports Madden 26 cover reveal to add excitement to the upcoming game.
On Monday, EA Sports announced Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the cover athlete of the upcoming Madden 26 game. Barkley is the second straight running back named to the cover of the game after San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey was on there last year. It's also the second time an Eagles player has been on the cover since 2005, with former quarterback Donovan McNabb on the cover of Madden 2005.
Football fans are just two months away from the game's release, and this was one of the biggest dominoes to fall. There might be more news revealed than just the cover athlete though.
Here's more on who is Barkley is what other news dropped about Madden 26:
Who is On the Cover of Madden 26?
Barkley just completed his first season with the Eagles, running for an NFL record 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs to help Philadelphia win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. He was also named as an AP All-Pro and won Offensive Player of the Year.
He's looking to avoid the dreaded "Madden Curse," which is said to afflict athletes who have been on the cover, often resulting in injury or poor team performance that season. Last year was a perfect example, with McCaffrey getting hurt twice and playing in only four games.
Time will tell whether Barkley can avoid the curse, but it is safe to assume the star running back should be getting a 99 overall in the game.
Madden 26 Dropping Hints on New Features
EA Sports shared an interesting post on X that showed the cover of the deluxe edition of Madden 26. It wasn't the cover that caught attention, but the caption that came with it.
"Signature QB tendencies. Unique coaching schemes. Game-changing weather. Experience it all in"
This is a massive hint regarding new features coming for the game. Weather dynamics was a complaint about both Madden 25 and College Football 25, as the time of day and weather conditions would not change, resulting in the same appearance. Looks like it could get tougher for players to play in the snow and rain, which would be a welcome addition.
The game focuses on quarterbacks and making them distinct from one another, unlike in Madden, whether that is their decision-making, mechanics, or something else that will make every experience with a quarterback different. It appears to be the same for coaches, as schemes could look different for every coach in the game.
EA Sports has not confirmed any changes on their website, but significant updates could be coming to make the game more realistic and authentic.
How to Pre-Order Madden 26
Madden 26 will have two different pre-order bundles to pick from as the game's release date is August 14th. Those who pre-order the MVP or Deluxe editions will receive the game three days earlier.
EA Sports MVP Bundle (with EA Sports College Football 26) ($149.99)
- Bundle Exclusive MUT Elite Player Item
- Bundle Exclusive CUT Elite Player Item
- Base Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)
- 3 Days Early Access + Early Access Solo Challenges
- 4600 Madden Points
- Season 1 Elite Player Item
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Superstar Legendary XP Boost
- Franchise Coach Ability Points
- Player Card Exclusive Item
Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
- Base Game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)
- 3 Days Early Access + Early Access Solo Challenges
- 4600 Madden Points
- Season 1 Elite Player Item
- Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
- Superstar Legendary XP Boost
- Franchise Coach Ability Points
- Player Card Exclusive Item
Esports Impact
This is one of the significant steps forward for Madden 26 as they will start dropping news on what will be included in the game. New feature hints, such as quarterback and coach news, should begin to give players an idea that EA Sports has focused on gameplay for this version of Madden. Tournament play online will also be a significant emphasis, as gamers wait to hear when those will be happening and what kind of rewards they will receive.
