Madden 26 Reveals Full Soundtrack Ft. Lil Nas X, Drake, and More
One of people's favorite aspects of EA Sports' Madden 26 games is the soundtrack, which has produced some of the best sports video games ever.
On Thursday, Madden 26 shared the 77-song soundtrack that will be in the game. This news comes at the same time that the seven-day early access to the game launched.
So, who made the soundtrack, and what kind of music can gamers expect? Here's a look at the full soundtrack list:
Who is on the Madden 26 Soundtrack?
- 24kGoldn - Get Loud
- 6ix ft. Felix!, Joey Valence & Brae, Buddy, KYLE, and Blu - Raw
- Ace Hood - Shed
- Aitch - BOUNCE
- Alex Warren - You Can't Stop This
- Alex Warren ft. Jelly Roll - Bloodline
- Aminé - 13MOS
- Armani White - team. (Game Anthem)
- AZ Chike - Game Time
- Bailey Zimmerman - New To Country
- Barny Fletcher - Masterpiece
- Bas & The Hics ft. Domani - Mine
- BIA - WE ON GO
- BIA ft. Key Glock - DADE
- d4vd - What Are You Waiting For
- Gashi ft. Wiz Khalifa - Better
- Gavin Adcock - Outside Dog
- Hanumankind - Run It Up
- JID - Sk8
- Jozzy - Dogg 'Em
- Key Glock - Blue Devil
- King Green - How To See The World
- Lil Nas X - HOTB**
- Lizzo - Happy 2 Be
- Luke Combs - Back In The Saddle
- Metronomy ft. Lynks, Spider, Master Peace, & Taliable - Typical (Martin Wave Remix)
- MILKBLOOD, IDK - BAGPIPE BILLY
- Nardo Wick ft. Future & Southside - Back To Back
- Nas, DJ Premier - Define My Name
- NGHTMRE, A$AP Ferg, Bekon - Torch
- ONEFOUR ft. The Kid Laroi & Imogen Heap - Distant Strangers
- RDGLDGRN ft. Little Stranger - STAY WITH ME
- Shaboozey ft. Myles Smith - Blink Twice
- The Anti Group - Get Outta My Way
- TOBi - He's So Good
- Twenty One Pilots - The Contract
- Zerb & Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Location
- 311 - Down
- Apollo 440 - Stop The Rock
- Beastie Boys - Sabotage
- Blur - Song 2
- Bush - Machinehead
- Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
- Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
- Cypress Hill - Insane In The Brain
- DMX - Party Up
- Dorothy - MUD
- Drake - 0 to 100 / The Catch Up
- Electric Callboy - Elevator Operator
- F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz), Easton - Swag Surfin'
- Flo Rida ft. Kesha - Right Round
- Foo Fighters - The Pretender
- Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out
- Gavin Adcock - Tall Tales
- Green Day - Basket Case
- HARDY - ROCKSTAR
- Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
- Kendrick Lamar ft. lefty gunplay - tv off
- Korn - Freak On A Leash
- Lil Jon (ft. Sean Paul & E-40) - Snap Yo Fingers
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Limp Bizkit - Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Mammoth WVH - Don't Back Down
- MC5 ft. Tom Morello - Heavy Lifting
- Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction
- N.E.R.D. - Rock Star
- Rage Against the Machine - Guerrilla Radio
- Run DMC - It's Tricky
- Shinedown - Dead Don't Die
- T.I. - Bring Em Out
- The Killers - Mr. Brightside
- The Warning - S!CK
- Travis Scott (ft. Playboi Carti) - FE!N
- Weezer - Buddy Holly
- Wolfmother - Joker and the Thief
- Young Thug ft. Gunna - Hot
There are also five songs that can be heard in the stadium during games:
- Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, Ying Yang Twins - Get Low
- Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Give It Away
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 - Sport Chant Stadium Remix
Esports Impact
Madden has had their years where they focused more on rock songs like in the 2000's . In the 2010's, it was more rap/hip-hop influence. Over the last few releases, Madden has blended all genres together with a mix of new and old songs so that everyone can enjoy something.
The game gives players the ability to customize the soundtrack to the songs they want to hear when they are not playing in the stadium. This wide variety of choices will make it easier for gamers to enjoy whatever brand of music they want to listen to.
Of course, the one challenge with any game with a soundtrack full of popular names like this is for YouTubers and tournament organizers trying to get views on YouTube. If you're organizing an online Madden 26 tournament, make sure you disable the soundtrack to avoid having your VODs copyright striked.
