Every Major Change and Update Coming to Madden 26 — Gameplay, Franchise Mode
The anticipation is over for EA Sports Madden NFL 26 gamers, as full details were revealed on what to expect from the game
On Wednesday, EA Sports released the reveal trailer for the game, hinting at the realism of the game. It showed moments of real presentation before games, weather making players slip, and shared that quarterbacks and coaches would be as authentic in their approach, thanks to using data from the NFL.
When the game is released on August 14, gamers will be seeking the authentic football experience they have been craving in video games for decades. EA Sports' first Gridiron Notes details all the new features added to Madden 26.
Related Article: Madden 26 Reveals Cover Athlete, Teases New Game Features
Gameplay Updates
The first focus was on the quarterback position with QB DNA. They detailed how they have included 50 new player traits that are backed by NFL tendency data. This means that how Patrick Mahomes throws and runs the ball will differ from how Josh Allen performs the same actions. Over 500 new quarterback animations have been added to the game, ensuring that all quarterbacks will look and feel distinct.
Coaches are also getting some love with Coach DNA. It works similarly to the quarterbacks, as all head coaches will have different philosophies on how to approach the game. For example, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is more likely to go for it on fourth down with three yards or less to go, so the game tailors his style to that. The play calls and the specific calls made will also differentiate between coaches, with almost 1,000 new plays to be used.
Madden 26 is borrowing a page from EA Sports College Football 25's playbook with the addition of the Wear and Tear system. Dynamic Substitutions also receive an update, allowing gamers to make changes to the lineup without having to pause the game and access the depth chart.
New depth chart positions are finally being added to the game with Edge, Nose Tackle, Long Snapper, and Gadget players have made it. This means that long snappers no longer will be considered tight ends or centers and a player like Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter can play both ways with no issues.
The weather in games has been updated to be more realistic. Players will be slipping in rainy weather, and they won't be able to move as fast during a blizzard. Cold-weather teams are getting an advantage at home as they will perform better than a road team.
Explosive Locomotion has been added to the game to provide players with a more realistic experience when running on the field. The example used is how Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs straight down the field with his 4.2 40-yard dash speed versus how Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs when he is going east-to-west.
Custom Defensive Zones give players the ability to move their defenders up to the line of scrimmage in zone coverage to show down receivers. The AI Logic used in the game can help with more realistic and strategic coverages.
Presentation Updates
Similar to EA Sports College Football 26, the gameday presentation is seeing an upgrade that will make it more realistic. Each NFL team will have its authentic runouts, crowd chants, mascots, and pre-game traditions.
Coaches will have a realistic look to them as gear and apparel have been added. Each coach will look precisely as fans see on TV on game day.
More uniforms are being added, allowing gamers to choose from a variety of alternative and classic jerseys from Nike. Stadiums will match the uniform being worn, as the Philadelphia Eagles stadium will feature Kelly Green with their classic uniforms and Midnight Green with their regular uniforms.
Related Article: How to Pre-Order Ea Sports College Football 26 - New Game Modes, Trailer Reveals
Franchise Mode Updates
NFL coaches used in Franchise Mode are being updated, as there will be hundreds of different heads and gear that a customized coach could have. Coach Abilities is one of the newest additions to the mode, used to help check scouting reports, set up game planning, and level up the coach.
The new Play Sheets provide players with the ability to add more plays to the playbook as the coach progresses. The Wear and Tear system will also significantly impact coaches' strategies, as gamers will have to carefully select when to play players and for how long to prevent them from being lost to injury at the end of the game.
Madden is once again bringing back a whole new halftime show with Scott Hanson taking over. The twist to it is that Hanson is also hosting a weekly recap with customized broadcast packages for the games played.
Superstar Mode
The updated Superstar Mode will enable players to transfer their created Road to Glory characters from EA Sports College Football '26 and import them into Madden. Each week will bring a new story for players to participate in, which could positively or negatively affect their careers.
Superstars must maintain good relationships with other players, coaches, and agents to remain in good standing with a team. Gamers will have control of the Wear and Tear of their players not overly to hurt themselves.
While full details were not released, a hint was dropped about live events improving throughout the NFL season. Online Head-to-Head Minigames are returning as well to the mode.
Ultimate Team
Following feedback from solo players on Ultimate Team, the mode has been rebuilt with a solo reward structure that focuses on progression, pacing, and rewards. Solo Champions is a new addition that allows gamers to show off their skills and choose any difficulty they want.
Live Events will feature different themes and other activities that encourage gamers to showcase their creativity in building their teams. Leaderboard Campaigns will be available for online and solo gamers to focus on quick competitions.
Pack Helper is a new feature to Ultimate Team that will make gamers be more strategic on which packs they are opening. This opens up the possibilities of seeing if a player from a new pack is better than a current starter on the gamer's team.
Will the Game be Available on Nintendo Switch 2?
Madden 26 was already announced to be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also be included on the new Nintendo Switch 2.
Esports Impact
Related Article: EA Sports FC 25 Releases Massive Final Season 7 Update
The Madden Championship Series is one of the biggest sports sim esports tournament circuits in the U.S. and it's about to be reinvigorated with the release of a brand new entry in the long-running series. Madden 26 will force players to re-learn their strategies and adapt to new players and ratings. By keeping an eye on these changes as they are revealed, the pros can stay one step ahead.