When Can You Play Madden NFL 26? Full Launch Guide
- The global release of Madden NFL 26 is just days away
- Learn how to play Madden NFL 26 one week before anyone else during the early access period
- Find out when you can play Madden NFL 26 depending on your time zone
Clear your calendars because Madden season is almost here. With the early release period of Madden NFL 26 just days away, the wait is nearly over for the return of one of the most iconic sports gaming franchises.
As this drama-filled offseason nears its end, gamers around the world will finally have the chance to try out this year's rosters, including iconic rookies making their Madden debuts. Not only can you get an early glimpse into the 2026 season, but the brand new presentation features will make each game feel as though you're watching it live on TV.
Let's look at everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Madden NFL 26, including release times, game modes, and how you can play the game an entire week early.
Madden NFL 26 Early Access Launch Time
The early access window for Madden NFL 26 begins on August 7th, allowing anyone to play the game an entire week early.
Early access begins for everyone simultaneously across the world at the exact same time:
- West Coast US (PT): August 7 at 9:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): August 7 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): August 7 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): August 7 at 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 7 at 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 7 at 6:00 PM
- Japan (JST): August 8 at 1:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZST): August 8 at 4:00 AM
To gain early access to Madden NFL 26, you must preorder the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Deluxe Edition will cost you $99.99 USD ($30 more than the standard version of the game).
If you have preordered the MVP Bundle which includes both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, you will also gain access to the early access window.
Madden NFL 26 Worldwide Release Time
If you do not preorder the Deluxe or MVP editions, the worldwide release of Madden NFL 26 will go live on August 14 across the world at the following times:
- West Coast US (PT): August 14 at 9:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): August 14 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): August 14 at 11:00 AM
- East Coast US (ET): August 14 at 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 14 at 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 14 at 6:00 PM
- Japan (JST): August 15 at 1:00 AM
- New Zealand (NZST): August 15 at 4:00 AM
How to Play Madden 26 Early Without Buying the Deluxe Edition
If you are not interested in buying the Deluxe Edition of Madden NFL 26 but still want to play the game early during the early access period you are in luck because there is one alternative you have to purchasing the premium upgrade.
Subscribing to EA Play will allow you to participate in the Madden NFL 26 early access period for 10 hours of free play time. Subscribers will also save 10% on the purchase of the game which can offset the entire subscription cost.
An EA Play subscription will cost you $5 monthly and will give you access to an entire library of EA titles. Note that you are limited to 10 hours of early play time without upgrading to the Deluxe Edition.
What Consoles Can Play Madden NFL 26?
Madden NFL 26 will be available exclusively on current-gen consoles (including the Nintendo Switch 2), cloud gaming services, and PC.
These are the following platforms that Madden 26 will be available on:
- Playstation 5
- Xbox Series X/S
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Steam
- Luna
- Epic Games
- EA Sports App
Madden 26 will not support previous generation consoles including the Playstation 4, Xbox X/S, and Nintendo Switch. You must upgrade to a current-gen console or switch to PC if you want to play this year's release.
Every Game Mode in Madden NFL 26
Madden NFL 26 is bringing back their iconic game modes and diving fully into the differing levels of immersion each one offers. Here is a list of every game mode featured in Madden NFL 26:
- Franchise
- Superstar
- Ultimate Team
- Exhibition (Play Now)
- Online Head-to-Head
1. Franchise
Franchise mode allows you to create your own coaching legacy or control an existing NFL head coach as you run an NFL franchise. Choose between four new coaching archetypes that will allow you to run your franchise and coach in a unique fashion.
2. Superstar
Create your own player and journey through an entire NFL career in the Superstar mode. Each week you must balance challenges, on-field performance, drama and your body's health to remain successful in the league.
3. Ultimate Team
Create your dream squad of current NFL players and legends from the past. Each season brings new packs that infuse various legends into the game. Compete solo in challenges or compete against others in online head-to-head matches.
4. Exhibition (Play Now)
Exhibition allows you to play any matchup in the league. Choose between different presentation styles, game time, stadium, and weather to create a custom experience.
5. Online Head-to-Head
Challenge others to climb the Head-to-Head ranks in Madden NFL 26. Control any current team and prove you are a better player in online matchups that simulate Madden Championship Series (MCS) games.
Huge Changes to Presentation
Madden 26 has received an entire presentation overhaul which includes four different television broadcast styles, and in-game/weekly updates from Scott Hansen, the star of NFL Redzone.
The differing presentation styles will switch during Franchise mode and will be selected depending on the TV window of the game. A prime time Sunday night game will get a completely different presentation than a Thursday night game.
Scott Hansen will appear mid-game to give updates from scores around the league. He will also be featured on a weekly recap show that details the highlights of each week's action.
These huge changes are going to drastically improve the immersion players feel when playing Franchise mode as each game will truly have a unique feel and aesthetic.
Competing in Madden Esports
The Madden Championship Series (MCS) is expected to resume for another season following the launch of Madden NFL 26. This is where the best Madden players in the world compete for millions of dollars and the glory of becoming a Madden Champion.
If you are interested in competing in the MCS during Madden 26, stay tuned to the Madden Championship Series X account where they post updates and tournament info.