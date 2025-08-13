Everything You Need to Know About Passing in Madden 26: Controls, Types, and more
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 has some of its deepest controls of any previous release, which will make gameplay that much challenging, including throwing the football.
With the heavy emphasis on the quarterback position, every quarterback will feel different from the multiple different pass releases to the 50 different traits a quarterback can have. The experience of playing as every team will truly feel like it's a new experience every time.
Passing the football is more complex than it ever has been on Madden, and that's why it is imperative to understand everything about throwing the football, from the types of passes to all the controls.
Here's an in-depth look at everything gamers need to know about passing the ball in Madden 26:
Related Article: Madden 26 Reveals Team Ratings: Best Overall, Offense, and Defense
Passing Types Guide in Madden 26
Gamers will have a chance to pick between four passing types in Madden 26:
- Classic - less on controls and more based on the quarterback's ratings, basic controls
- Placement - more about the power of the throw, as the rating takes care of the accuracy of the throw
- Placement & Accuracy - player has more control of accuracy and where the ball is place when the release occurs
- Revamped Passing - similar to College Football 26, this complex passing type has three different color meters to determine how the pass goes (Red = too much power, Blue = accurate throw, and Gold = perfect throw)
For seasoned Madden gamers, Revamped Passing is the more rewarding passing type to use, offering greater control over the ball's strength. Placement and Accuracy is also a nice challenge for those who are seasoned veterans to Madden, but not quite at the elite level with more control of the accuracy.
If gamers are looking for a simpler experience without too much stress, they can't ever go wrong with the Classic controls. Placement would be the next one to move up to from Classic, since that one will still assist gamers with accuracy, but the control of how hard to throw the football is easier to handle than where the ball is placed.
Passing Controls of Madden 26 on PlayStation and Xbox
Here are all 14 different controls players can use while they are playing quarterback in Madden 26:
Action
PlayStation Button
Xbox Button
Throw to Receiver
X
A
Throw to Receiver
O
B
Throw to Receiver
Square
X
Throw to Receiver
Triangle
Y
Throw to Receiver
R1
RB
Throw the Ball Away
R3
RS
Lob Pass
Tap receiver button
Tap receiver button
Bullet Pass
Hold receiver button
Hold receiver button
Touch Pass
Press and release receiver button
Press and release receiver button
High Pass
Hold L1 when throwing the ball
Hold LB when throwing the football
Low Pass
Hold L2 when throwing the ball
Hold LT when throwing the ball
Pass Leading
L3
LS
Pump Fake
Double Tap receiver button
Double Tap receiver button
Scramble
L3+R2
LS+RT
The most challenging controls to understand are the five main types of passes: lob, bullet, touch, high, and low. Those are the ones to practice the most when given the chance, as the better the gamer gets with those, the more accurate the passes will be and the more yards they can pick on the play when the ball is in the right place.
Related Article: Madden 26 vs. College Football 26: Which One Should You Buy?
Understanding QB Mechanics and Controls
One of the most important aspects of passing the football in the game is the new Field Vision. This will have a direct impact on undersized quarterbacks. For example, if the quarterback cannot see over the offensive line because of his short height, it'll affect his accuracy and will more likely be inaccurate throws to receivers in the area the quarterback thinks they will be.
The game is pushing for more realism, as prototypical talent, lengthy quarterbacks are more likely to succeed in the NFL than those who are undersized. It'll be easier to play with Josh Allen than Kyler Murray, as the game forces a player like Murray to run out of the pocket before making the throw.
Those players who prefer the play-making style of the quarterbacks will enjoy the ability to use special moves behind the line of scrimmage. Gamers must hold down LT on the Xbox or L2 on the PlayStation when flicking the right stick to activate the Playmaker feature. When activated, quarterbacks will be able to make juke moves, spin moves, and more to avoid getting sacked.
Understanding when to use the Playmaker feature is critical to the games. Using it to get too crazy could result in a bad play (taking a sack or slipping on the ground in bad weather). It can also be a massive reward to gamers to help keep the play alive and direct the wide receivers on where to throw the football to with accuracy and perfect placement.
Related Article: Madden 26 Reveals Full Soundtrack Ft. Lil Nas X, Drake, and More
Esports Impact
There's a lot for gamers to understand in the game, but with the quarterback position being so important, knowing the passing mechanics gives players the best chance to win. The whole offense flows through the quarterback, so being able to understand how to play the position in Madden is make or break for winning a game.
The complexity of the controls is a significant advantage for gamers, benefiting those who play All-Madden against the best players. Having full control of where the ball is being placed and how hard it is being thrown is nothing new to Madden, but this year's release takes it deeper than it ever has before.
It comes highly recommended to practice in Play Now mode or in the practice modes, so when gamers take their skills online, they can compete with anyone without missing a beat.