Madden 26 Release Date Has Reportedly Leaked Early, Official Announcement Coming Soon
Football video gamers won't have to wait long to hear an announcement on when they can play the new Madden game.
Billbil-kun of Dealabs Magazine obtained some new information regarding the release date of EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 and when the announcement will be made. There isn't much more information regarding anything within the game, but a timeline has been set.
Here's a look at the leaked details for the new Madden 26 game:
Related Articles: Madden 25 Names Five Legends to Ring of Honor Class
Announcement and Release Date
The good news is fans won't have to wait too long for the official announcement of Madden 26's release date as it is expected to come out this week. It should be announced no later than April 25. This announcement will be when it will come out and which consoles it is available for.
As for the release date, Madden 26's Standard Edition will likely be released on Thursday, August 14. If gamers purchase the Deluxe Edition, they will receive the game three days early, on August 11. EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have a 10-hour trial on August 11.
Consoles Available for Madden 26
Madden 26 will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The biggest question comes with Nintendo Switch 2 as it has already been announced that it will be released on there, but there's no word on whether the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be released on the same date or later in the year.
Another question is whether Madden 26 will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No news has been confirmed, but Billbil-kun did mention that F1 25 was not going to be released on the older-gen consoles.
Related Articles: Full Madden 25 Team of the Year, All Players and Honorable Mentions
Madden 25's Success
Related Articles: Early Look at EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Deluxe Edition
While there were mixed emotions regarding Madden 25, the game was still a success. It was the sixth best-selling video game of 2024 in the United States. The game added new features, including its BOOM Tech Tackling System, revamped Hit Stick, and Team Builder.
Esports Impact
While it won't surprise many gamers that Madden 26 will be coming out mid-August, as it typically does, it does establish a timeline needed to prepare to play the game. Many content creators will be ramping up content at that time, and Madden Tournaments will be popping up for gamers to defend their legacies or kickstart new careers. More information on gameplay and features will be coming out in the next few months to set the stage for an important release for EA Sports.