Madden 26 Highest Rookie Ratings - Who's the Best Rookie?
More information that gamers care about is coming out with the continuing look at the player ratings in Madden 26.
On Wednesday, EA Sports released the full list of the ratings for the rookies in the game. It included the top 10 rated rookies and where they stand against the rest.
So, which ones came out on top as the best rookies in the game, and what ratings did Madden 26 give them? Here's a look at where they stand against each other:
Related Article: Madden 26 Reveals the New 99 Club Prior Ahead of Ratings Release
Top 10 Rookies in Madden 26
1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR
- Overall: 84
- Speed: 93
- Strength: 61
- Agility: 95
- Change of Direction: 96
- Injury: 88
- Awareness: 78
Hunter comes in as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in decades, as he can play offense and defense. One added rating Madden included on social media was Hunter's spectacular catch is an 86 overall. He could end up being the most dangerous player in Madden.
2. Ashton Jeanty, HB
- Overall: 83
- Speed: 90
- Strength: 80
- Agility: 91
- Change of Direction: 91
- Injury: 91
- Awareness: 77
Jeanty had a stellar college career as the best running back last year, playing for Boise State. He brings his 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns to Las Vegas as the second-highest rated rookie. Jeanty also has a break tackle rating of 87, which means he will trucking a lot of players in the game.
3. Abdul Carter, LE
- Overall: 81
- Speed: 88
- Strength: 80
- Agility: 86
- Change of Direction: 77
- Injury: 87
- Awareness: 80
The only other rookie Madden 26 separately posted about is the newest New York Giant, Abdul Carter. He enters the game with an 81 overall and added a finesse move rating of 83 overall. Carter should have an easy time rushing off the edge for the Giants, as gamers could use him in different packages in the game.
4. Mason Graham, DT
- Overall: 80
- Speed: 78
- Strength: 90
- Agility: 74
- Change of Direction: 65
- Injury: 92
- Awareness: 78
Graham is a fierce run stopper in the middle, as he was the top pick of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft. His strength stands out as one of the strongest among rookies in the game, boasting a 90 overall rating. It should make it hard for players to run up the middle with Graham there to stop them.
5. Jalon Walker, LE
- Overall: 79
- Speed: 86
- Strength: 80
- Agility: 85
- Change of Direction: 76
- Injury: 88
- Awareness: 76
Similar to Carter, Walker is fast off the edge with his 86 overall speed. Both guys have similar traits, as Walker will be quick in pass rushing situations and develop into one of the top defenders in Madden.
Related Article: First Look at Madden 26 Ultimate Team! Core Elite O-Line and D-Line Revealed
6. Will Campbell, LT
- Overall: 79
- Speed: 73
- Strength: 87
- Agility: 71
- Change of Direction: 58
- Injury: 90
- Awareness: 76
Campbell earns top rookie offensive line honors as he comes into the game with an 87 overall strength rating and 90 overall injury rating. He makes for the perfect blind side blocker to help protect the quarterback.
7. Jahdae Barron, CB
- Overall: 78
- Speed: 93
- Strength: 54
- Agility: 88
- Change of Direction: 91
- Injury: 89
- Awareness: 78
Barron is quick, with a 93 overall speed, and has solid awareness for a rookie, at 78 overall. He'll most likely be a starter on the Denver Broncos' defense, which would be good to play as in Madden with so much young talent like Barron that will develop into stars.
8. Kenneth Grant, DT
- Overall: 78
- Speed: 68
- Strength: 92
- Agility: 66
- Change of Direction: 60
- Injury: 91
- Awareness: 77
Grant is slightly stronger than Graham at defensive tackle, boasting a 92 overall rating in strength. His injury rating is also high, with a 91 overall. While not as fast as Graham, Grant will equally be great for stopping the running game.
9. Maxwell Hairston, CB
- Overall: 78
- Speed: 96
- Strength: 59
- Agility: 94
- Change of Direction: 95
- Injury: 88
- Awareness: 70
Hairston came in as the fastest rookie in the NFL Draft, running under a 4.3 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, and it showed in Madden as he has a 96 overall speed. The 88 injury rating might change after his latest injury at training camp, but he's got blazing speed for a cornerback.
10. Mykel Williams, RE
- Overall: 78
- Speed: 81
- Strength: 86
- Agility: 82
- Change of Direction: 71
- Injury: 87
- Awareness: 77
What Williams lacks in speed compared to the other edge rushers, he more than makes up for with his strength at 86 overall. He appears to have the whole package, from his 82 agility to his 77 awareness. Playing as the San Francisco 49ers in franchise mode might be a good option with Williams' potential to develop into a stellar pass rusher.
Esports Impact
More player ratings need to come out, but players will have a general idea of how the rookies will look in the game. Everyone could have guessed that Hunter was going to be a cheat code in the game and that was confirmed with his 86 rating in spectacular catch.
Ultimate Team players will be more interested to see how the rookie cards will look in the mode and how much different they will be. Regardless, the offensive rookies in the game all look stellar with speed and versatility that will make them fun to play as.
Related Article: How Passing Works in College Football 26: Everything You Need to Know