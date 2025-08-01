Madden 26 Reveals Team Ratings: Best Overall, Offense, and Defense
Ratings week for EA Sports Madden NFL 26 is coming to a close with one final major drop for fans to get excited about with the release date so close.
On Friday, the Madden 26 social media page shared the top 10 offenses, defenses, and overall teams in the game. All week, the game has been sharing player ratings within regular game modes and in Ultimate Team.
This is the final significant piece of news to be released before the game is released worldwide on August 14. Here's a look at who the top teams are to play as in Madden.
Who Are the Best Teams in Madden 26?
Top 10 Overall Teams
1. Baltimore Ravens (93 Overall)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (91 Overall)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (90 Overall)
4. Buffalo Bills (89 Overall)
5. Minnesota Vikings (88 Overall)
6. Detroit Lions (88 Overall)
7. Houston Texans (87 Overall)
8. Denver Broncos (87 Overall)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (86 Overall)
10. San Francisco 49ers (86 Overall)
This is a change from last year, as the Chiefs were the best team in Madden 25, boasting a 92 overall rating. Baltimore and Kansas City are the only two teams in the game that are in the top five in overall team, offense, and defense. The Philadelphia Eagles made a move up after being an 89 overall rating last year.
Top 10 Offenses
1. Baltimore Ravens (94 Overall)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (94 Overall)
3. Cincinnati Bengals (92 Overall)
4. Detroit Lions (91 Overall)
5. Buffalo Bills (90 Overall)
6. Kansas City Chiefs (89 Overall)
7. San Francisco 49ers (88 Overall)
8. Washington Commanders (87 Overall)
9. Los Angeles Rams (86 Overall)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (85 Overall)
No surprise, as the top team also has the top offense. It helps that the Ravens have a top-five quarterback, running back, and tight end in the game. The Eagles also have top-10 players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line so they are just as stacked as Baltimore is.
Top 10 Defenses
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (91 Overall)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (89 Overall)
3. Dallas Cowboys (88 Overall)
4. Baltimore Ravens (87 Overall)
5. Houston Texans (86 Overall)
6. Buffalo Bills (85 Overall)
7. Denver Broncos (85 Overall)
8. Minnesota Vikings (84 Overall)
9. Detroit Lions (84 Overall)
10. New England Patriots (83 Overall)
The Steelers earn the top defense, as the only team with a rating over 90. They have the two best defensive linemen in the game with Cameron Hayward (94 overall) and T.J. Watt (96 overall). Kansas City is with a close second as they have the best defensive lineman in the game with Chris Jones at a 97 overall rating.
Esports Impact
This gives gamers a better guide on who to play as in Madden 26. To no one's surprise, teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Eagles will be popular due to the greatness of their offenses, as well as the mobility their quarterbacks can provide, which are always a cheat code.
It also shows that offenses might be more powerful than the defenses are. That is a stark change from what another EA Sports title, College Football 26, did with the team ratings as defenses are higher ratings than offenses.
When playing online, be prepared to outcoach offenses in the game, as there are more talented players on that side of the ball versus the defenses.