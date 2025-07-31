Madden 26 Top 10 Ratings At Every Position - Now With Longsnappers?
After the new dropping of the 99 Overall Club and rookies earlier in the week, EA Sports Madden 26 unloaded a massive collection of player ratings for gamers to check out.
On Thursday, the game released the top 10 players at every position, along with their overall ratings. This included 13 different positions, and new positions were added for it, including edge rushers and long snappers.
Who made the cut as the top 10 players in the NFL at each position, according to Madden 26? Here's the full list of player rankings:
Top 10 Players at Every Position in Madden 26
Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen (99 Overall)
2. Lamar Jackson (99 Overall)
3. Joe Burrow (97 Overall)
4. Patrick Mahomes (95 Overall)
5. Matthew Stafford (88 Overall)
6. Jared Goff (87 Overall)
7. Justin Herbert (86 Overall)
8. Jalen Hurts (86 Overall)
9. Baker Mayfield (85 Overall)
10. Jayden Daniels (85 Overall)
Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley (99 Overall)
2. Derrick Henry (98 Overall)
3. Jahmyr Gibbs (95 Overall)
4. Christian McCaffrey (94 Overall)
5. Bijan Robinson (92 Overall)
6. Joe Mixon (91 Overall)
7. Josh Jacobs (90 Overall)
8. James Cook (89 Overall)
9. Jonathan Taylor (88 Overall)
10. Kenneth Walker (88 Overall)
Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja'Marr Chase (99 Overall)
2. Justin Jefferson (99 Overall)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (96 Overall)
4. CeeDee Lamb (95 Overall)
5. Tyreek Hill (95 Overall)
6. Terry McLaurin (94 Overall)
7. Mike Evans (93 Overall)
8. A.J. Brown (93 Overall)
9. Drake London (91 Overall)
10. Davante Adams (90 Overall)
Top 10 Tight Ends
1. George Kittle (98 Overall)
2. Travis Kelce (93 Overall)
3. Trey McBride (92 Overall)
4. Mark Andrews (91 Overall)
5. Brock Bowers (90 Overall)
6. David Njoku (89 Overall)
7. T.J. Hockenson (88 Overall)
8. Dallas Goedert (87 Overall)
9. Sam LaPorta (86 Overall)
10. Evan Ingram (85 Overall)
Top 10 Offensive Linemen
1. Lane Johnson (99 Overall)
2. Trent Williams (97 Overall)
3. Penei Sewell (96 Overall)
4. Tristan Wirfs (96 Overall)
5. Jordan Mailata (96 Overall)
6. Quinn Meinerz (95 Overall)
7. Creed Humphrey (94 Overall)
8. Chris Lindstrom (94 Overall)
9. Laremy Tunsil (94 Overall)
10. Joe Thuney (93 Overall)
Top 10 Defensive Linemen
1. Chris Jones (97 Overall)
2. Dexter Lawrence II (97 Overall)
3. Derrick Brown (95 Overall)
4. Cameron Heyward (94 Overall)
5. Vita Vea (93 Overall)
6. Nnamdi Madubuike (93 Overall)
7. Jeffery Simmons (92 Overall)
8. Quinnen Williams (91 Overall)
9. Jalen Carter (90 Overall)
10. DeForest Buckner (88 Overall)
Top 10 Edge Rushers
1. Myles Garrett (99 Overall)
2. Micah Parsons (98 Overall)
3. T.J. Watt (96 Overall)
4. Maxx Crosby (96 Overall)
5. Nick Bosa (95 Overall)
6. Aidan Hutchinson (93 Overall)
7. Trey Hendrickson (92 Overall)
8. Danielle Hunter (91 Overall)
9. Josh Hines-Allen (90 Overall)
10. Will Anderson Jr. (89 Overall)
Top 10 Linebackers
1. Fred Warner (97 Overall)
2. Roquan Smith (94 Overall)
3. Bobby Wagner (91 Overall)
4. Demario Davis (90 Overall)
5. LaVonte David (88 Overall)
6. Zack Baun (88 Overall)
7. Foyesade Oluokun (87 Overall)
8. Dre Greenlaw (86 Overall)
9. Bobby Okereke (86 Overall)
10. Devin Lloyd (85 Overall)
Top 10 Cornerbacks
1. Patrick Surtain II (97 Overall)
2. Christian Gonzalez (95 Overall)
3. Sauce Gardner (94 Overall)
4. Trent McDuffie (94 Overall)
5. Jalen Ramsey (94 Overall)
6. Derek Stingley Jr. (93 Overall)
7. Marlon Humphrey (92 Overall)
8. Jaire Alexander (91 Overall)
9. Denzel Ward (90 Overall)
10. Jaylon Johnson (89 Overall)
Top 10 Safeties
1. Jessie Bates III (95 Overall)
2. Derwin James Jr. (93 Overall)
3. Xavier McKinney (93 Overall)
4. Budda Baker (92 Overall)
5. Minkah Fitzpatrick (92 Overall)
6. Antoine Winfield Jr. (91 Overall)
7. Kyle Hamilton (90 Overall)
8. Kerby Joseph (90 Overall)
9. Brian Branch (89 Overall)
10. Harrison Smith (88 Overall)
Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey (87 Overall)
2. Chris Boswell (85 Overall)
3. Harrison Butker (82 Overall)
4. Ka'imi Fairbairn (80 Overall)
5. Chase McLaughlin (79 Overall)
6. Cameron Dicker (79 Overall)
7. Jason Myers (79 Overall)
8. Cairo Santos (78 Overall)
9. Jake Elliott (78 Overall)
10. Younghoe Koo (78 Overall)
Top 10 Punters
1. A.J. Cole (85 Overall)
2. Logan Cooke (83 Overall)
3. Michael Dickson (83 Overall)
4. Corey Bojorquez (82 Overall)
5. Bryan Anger (81 Overall)
6. Bradley Pinion (81 Overall)
7. J.K. Scott (80 Overall)
8. Jack Fox (79 Overall)
9. Bryce Baringer (79 Overall)
10. Tommy Townsend (79 Overall)
Top 10 Long Snappers
1. Josh Harris (81 Overall)
2. Andrew Depaola (81 Overall)
3. Luke Rhodes (79 Overall)
4. Zach Wood (79 Overall)
5. J.J. Jansen (78 Overall)
6. Hogan Hatten (77 Overall)
7. Ross Matiscik (74 Overall)
8. Trent Sieg (73 Overall)
9. Thomas Hennessy (73 Overall)
10. Reid Ferguson (71 Overall)
Esports Impact
While full rosters have not been released with the ratings of the players, there is still plenty to see regarding which teams will be the best based on the players at the top of each position. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs had several entries in the top 10 players.
This is one of the last major pieces of information to be released for the game, ahead of its release next month. Now it's time for gamers to strategize ahead of time on which teams to play as online to gain a competitive edge.
