Madden NFL 25 Introduces BOOM Tech to Immerse Players
EA has introduced BOOM Tech gameplay to Madden NFL 25. Here's what this exactly means for sports fans when the game arrives later this summer.
Madden NFL 25 will launch worldwide on August 16. It will come with FieldSENS and Boom Tech, which EA is calling a "dynamic physics-based tackling system" and a "new level of ball carrier control" in an official press release.
“It’s been incredibly rewarding to grow the Madden NFL experience alongside our players the past two years, and we’re excited to deliver even more of the control, depth and immersion they’re looking for in Madden NFL 25,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, Madden NFL. “BOOM Tech has been multiple years in the making and represents the most impactful FieldSENSE improvement yet, and combined with a new audio and visual experience across the game plus deepened modes and increased customization, Madden NFL 25 will look, feel and sound different.”
What Is BOOM Tech in Madden NFL 25?
No matter if you play Madden NFL 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, you will get to experience FieldSENSE upgrades powered by BOOM Tech. Here's what that entails, explained by EA itself:
- Physics-Based Tackling : Cut loose and attack the ball with powerful Hit Sticks, Cut Sticks, trucks, dives, and stiff arms with more control and realism than ever. A new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes.
- Reloaded Hit Stick: Bring power in every phase of the game. The re-engineered Hit Stick uses a timing-based mechanic to provide more control determined by your angle of impact, stick skill, and accuracy for cut sticks, big hits, and trucks, with more realistic physical movements and results.
- Ball Carrier Control: Run the rock with unparalleled confidence and command with the new Ball Carrier Balance and Recovery System. Feel the impact of every hit and experience the thrill of breaking tackles like never before with more realistic and dynamic ball carrier experience. Absorb big hits, regain your balance, and continue the drive, all based on the intensity of the collision and the ratings of the players involved.
- Foundational Football: The latest additions to FieldSENSE™ deliver increased authenticity in all three phases of the game – offense, defense, and special teams – to celebrate and reward fans' love of the NFL. New team-specific plays from some of the NFL's most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, including the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide players with ultimate control across the field.
This comes along with many other enhancements and upgrades to the Madden series in this new title. Madden NFL 25 will have better audio, camera angles, and Superstar Mode that lets you customize your avatar and collect rewards in "yeare-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences." Ultimate Team will let you build a roster and expereince new challenge types. Online H2H is a leaderboard that has competitive seasons you can grind.
You can pre-order Madden NFL 25 right now, including a Deluxe Edition that has three-day early access to experience this new technology and content.