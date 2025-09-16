Madden NFL 26 September 17 Title Update Brings Big Changes to Pass Blocking
Madden NFL 26 will have one of its first massive title updates to the game that will make the gameplay a lot smoother.
A new title update will be coming on Wednesday for Madden NFL 26 that will have a heavy focus on gameplay. Other significant changes will include the presentation and multiple players getting likeness model updates.
Gamers will be particularly interested in seeing the changes made to the gameplay and how it will affect their strategies moving forward. Here's a look at all the new changes to Madden 26 in their title update:
How Long Will Madden 26 Be Down with Title Update?
Typically, the updates will be made early in the morning at around 6:00 am EST. Gamers should plan on not being able to play any of the online modes for a minimum of an hour Wednesday morning. Usually bigger title updates could take longer than that, but safe to plan on an hour.
What Gameplay Changes are Coming to Madden 26 Title Update?
- Pass blocking receives update on AI IQ
- Passing game improves route-running of receivers
- Running game prevents random speed boosts and better defense off the edge
- Hook-defenders in pass coverage have improved depth
One significant improvement in the gameplay is pass blocking. A new coaching adjustment option will be made to gamers as they can change the protection schemes with Base, Empty, Half Left, Full Left, Half Right, Full Right or Default. Blocking logic was also tweaked so that players can improve their protection in Shotgun, and Play Action plays are being called.
There was improvements made to the QB contain logic so that defenders could be more effective when following the quarterback. The developers made a quick note on this change:
"This was a two-part fix where we fixed disengages from blocks and pursuit of quarterbacks scrambling outside the pocket. For the second part, we resolved an issue where defenders would incorrectly abandon their Contain assignments in favor of executing pass rush moves."
The passing game got a lot of updates made, as well as the minimum on "stemmed down" routes changed from one yard to three yards. Madden also had a chance to ensure there is an appropriate amount of catch-and-knockouts when throwing the ball to the receiver.
Running the football got some minor fixes, with the biggest one being an issue being fixed where the truck move allowed a speed boost to the ball carrier. For edge rushers against the run, they will have the ability to steer towards the outside gap longer to set the edge on runs.
Pass coverages had work done on it with hook-defenders' depth being fixed on underneath coverage and over-the-top coverage adjustments. One fix was made with one receiver in a heavy-personnel being uncovered in the formation.
Other Changes Included in Title Update
Franchise mode got some attention with fixes, including some players being out of position in games. They also resolved an issue with nose tackle archetype's overall formula looking different from the front end. The developers also noted they are looking into an issue with offensive or defensive coordinators of a team automatically being promoted to head coach when the previous one leaves the league.
The presentation was fixed with small aspects with inconsistencies in multiple aspects. Some included camera fixes and graphics being broken now resolved.
30 players and coaches got their likeness and models updated in the game. There are also nine different new equipment features added to the game.
Esports Impact
Blocking is always a big criticism with Madden as there are times where linemen will completely miss a player to block when in real life it would have been the easy choice to go to. These updates to pass blocking should improve the IQ of the computer to fill the right gaps and block the appropriate player.
The updates to the passing game are important, whether it's on offense or defense. Early complaints were that defenders were being too dominant in knocking the ball out of the receiver's hands. This update should make it fair and consistent with how it would be on the field.