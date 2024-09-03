Esports illustrated

Is Madden Down? How To Check Server Status

Trent Murray

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to play on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / denny medley-usa today sports

It's football time once again! With Madden 25 in full swing, players are flocking to the annual franchise to play as their favorite NFL teams and players. But if you want to get in some games, you will need to know if the servers are actually online.

How to Check Madden 25 Server Status

If you're having issues connecting to Madden 25, the first thing to do is check for regularly scheduled maintenance. The best way to do this is to follow official EA channels on social media.

Maintenance will typically take place early in the morning and last a short time. All online game modes are unavailable during server maintenance. This will typically happen during patches or big content updates. For bigger updates, the maintenance is likely to last a bit longer.

If you do not see any planned maintenance, check if other players are experiencing issues by using DownDetector.

If you aren't seeing any outages, it could be an issue with your internet.

