10 Best Batters in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
Offense rules MLB The Show 25 with plenty of top hitters in the game. In the game, there are four key attributes focused on when seeing how well a batter performs. Here's a quick look at the attributes that determine the strength of the world-class hitters you can choose from.
- Contact Right-Handed Pitchers
- Contact Left-Handed Pitchers
- Power Right-Handed Pitchers
- Power Left-Handed Pitchers
The top 10 hitters have a nice blend of some better against righties versus lefties and ones that can go against both. Which batters in the game are the best in the game?
Here's a top 10 list of the best hitters in MLB The Show 25:
Top Rated MLB The Show 25 Hitters
1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Contact Right - 89
- Contact Left - 87
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 99
No surprise here, as Aaron Judge has been one of the most dominant batters in baseball. It's all about power for Judge, as he is a 99 against right-handed and left-handed pitchers. Judge is a beast to pitch at, as there will be times when he can get struck more often than not, but once he makes contact with the ball, he's getting on base or clearing them for a home run.
2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Contact Right - 99
- Contact left - 79
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 86
Modern-day baseball has never seen a unicorn like Shohei Ohtani, one of the best batters and pitchers in the game. Right-handed pitchers will struggle against Ohtani as he is a 99 overall in contact and power against them. Even with lower ratings against left-handed pitchers, Ohtani will find a way to get on base with a hit.
3. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
- Contact Right - 82
- Contact Left - 99
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 75
Houston has hitters on offense, but Yordan Alvarez is the group's star. Alvarez has an interesting rating: Alvarez is almost automatic when making contact with lefties but has more power against right-handed pitchers, with both having 99 overall ratings. He might not get as many home runs off of left-handed pitchers, but Alvarez is good to get on base at least once a game off a hit.
4. Brent Rooker, Athletics
- Contact Right - 80
- Contact Left - 83
- Power Right - 90
- Power Left - 99
The Athletics' leading man on offense, Brent Rooker, is one of the most consistent hitters in the game when facing left- or right-handed pitchers. Rooker is more of a power hitter, as he has a perfect 99 rating against lefties and a 90 rating against right-handed pitchers. While the Athletics are one of the weaker teams in the game, Rooker makes it worth picking up the controller and playing as them.
5. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Contact Right - 75
- Contact Left - 83
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 86
Mike Trout is a power hitter who will take some chances with strikeouts to hit the home run ball. Trout has a 99 overall rating with power against right-handed pitchers and an 86 against lefties. His contact is better with lefties, but no doubt Trout is a stellar hitter with a long career of putting up runs for the Angels.
6. Juan Soto, New York Mets
- Contact Right - 83
- Contact Left - 75
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 88
Sports' largest ever contract also happens to be one of baseball's top power hitters. Juan Soto earned every dollar after landing with a 99 overall rating with power against righties and an 88 overall against lefties. Once Soto makes contact with the ball, expect the ball to land in the stands in the glove of a fan,
7. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Contact Right - 93
- Contact Left - 76
- Power Right - 99
- Power Left - 70
Texas is deep with their pitchers and hitters, with Corey Seager rated as the best player, and he knows how to attack right-handed pitchers. Seager scored a 93 rating with contact against righties and peaked at a 99 rating with power against them. Lefties can challenge Seager, but he is solid at making contact with the ball and getting on base.
8. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
- Contact Right - 78
- Contact Left - 95
- Power Right - 70
- Power Left - 92
Jose Ramirez is a tremendous third baseman on the field and can torture left-handed pitchers with his hitting. His contact against lefties is 95 overall, and his power against them is 92. Ramirez does well enough to compete with righties but he can get on base regardless of who he is facing.
9. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Contact Right - 69
- Contact Left - 99
- Power Right - 77
- Power Left - 90
His batting abilities make Ketel Marte one of the top 10 players in MLB The Show 25. Marte is strongest against lefties, as he has a 99 contact rating and a 90 power rating. He might not be as strong against righties, but Marte is still among the best hitters in the game.
10. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
- Contact Right - 81
- Contact Left - 79
- Power Right - 90
- Power Left - 77
The Cubs' top hitter, Kyle Tucker, has more success against right-handed pitchers. He can show power with a 90 rating against them. Tucker has a .274 career batting average, as he can consistently get on base despite not being as strong against left-handed pitchers.
How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments
It's another year of being able to play in daily tournaments on MLB The Show 25. Each tournament has different difficulties; the higher the difficulty, the more prizes gamers can win. Check out our article on what all gamers can win and how to play in them.
