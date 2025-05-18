MLB The Show 25 12th Game Update Cleans Up Franchise Mode, Player Models
It's another significant update to MLB The Show 25 that has less to go with the gameplay and more about everything else.
The 12th update was deployed Saturday morning with no gameplay changes or fixes. Franchise mode and Road to the Show received bug fixes to improve. The most significant part of the update is that equipment and players' models are getting a touch-up needed.
Here is a look at everything that was fixed and updated in MLB The Show 25:
Game Mode Updates
Franchise mode again gets most of the attention with the update, with two notable fixes made. One major fix was that users were loading into an incorrect created stadium when they were loading from an in-game save file. The other issue resolved was the computer auto-releasing players with a roster of over 93 players.
Road to the Show also got an update to the mode, but with only one fix in this round. A bug was fixed where the "ball in dirt" tutorial had an incorrect trigger when the player was a catcher.
Player/Equipment Updates
Since the game updates came out, MLB The Show 25 has updated 24 players' models. The 12th game update features the largest number of players getting updated, with the game doubling up to 24 players in this instance alone.
- Sandy Alcantara
- Graham Ashcraft
- Jos Castillo
- Pete Crow-Armstrong
- Jake Cronenworth
- Deyvison De Los Santos
- Santiago Espinal
- Tyler Fitzgerald
- Nick Fortes
- Hunter Greene
- KeBryan Hayes
- Ronny Henriquez
- Shota Imanaga
- Eric Lauer
- Wyatt Langford
- Jackson Merrill
- Sam Moll
- Chris Sale
- George Soriano
- Justin Verlander
- Vince Velasquez
- Zac Veen
- Bradon Waddell
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Equipment models were updated for the first time since the game's release. Four gloves and one pair of cleats got fixed up.
- 44 Pro Fielding Glove-PRX
- 44 Pro Fielding Glove-PRO44
- Adidas Adizero Impact Silver Cleat
- Evoshield Carbyne Batting Gloves
- Franklin Vanilla Batting Gloves
One other note regarding uniforms is that Boston Red Sox players can wear a different type of uniform. MLB The Show 25 has been slowly adding the 2025 Connect uniforms as the updates come through. Boston's was just included in the game for gamers to wear.
Esports Impact
Players won't be affected as much by the update, as no gameplay was affected other than them playing Catcher in Road to the Show. The overall look of the players and equipment will make the game feel more realistic than it is in real life. Two months passed the release date of the game, and it appears it is just maintenance work moving forward.
