All MLB Team Ratings Ranked in MLB The Show 25
MLB The Show 25 is out and it's time to see which are the best teams to play. The game has a variety of metrics to judge each team on, so ranking them isn't as simple as judging last year's win records. If you want to play through a season or challenge your friends to a quick match, you'll need to know the strengths and weaknesses of each team in the league.
In this article, all 30 teams have been ranked across six different categories:
- Overall
- Contact
- Power
- Pitching
- Defense
- Speed
All 30 teams are ranked below with their full offense and defensive stats rankings.
MLB The Show 25 Team Rankings
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Contact - 4th
- Power - 6th
- Pitching - 1st
- Defense - 6th
- Speed - 24th
The Dodgers are top-heavy. They have the best player in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani, who has a 99 overall rating. They also have Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Freddie Freeman with a 90 or higher overall rating. With a massive payroll and talent everywhere, outside of not having great speed, the Dodgers will be unstoppable in the game.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
- Contact - 1st
- Power - 9th
- Pitching - 6th
- Defense - 14th
- Speed - 2nd
Philadelphia has two of the best infielders in the game, with Bryce Harper (95 overall) and Trea Turner (90 overall). They also have strong pitching. Starting pitcher Zach Wheeler (90 overall) and reliever Matt Strahm (84 overall). The Phillies are in win-now mode with an older team but have the offense and pitching to get the job done.
3. Atlanta Braves
- Contact - 6th
- Power - 3rd
- Pitching - 3rd
- Defense - 24th
- Speed - 29th
Despite their lack of speed and defense, the Braves have great starting pitching with Chris Sale (94 overall) and Spencer Strider (88 overall). Their strength is pitching and offense, as they have seven batters over 80 overall, with the top guy being Ronald Acuna Jr., who has a 93 overall. Atlanta's offense and pitching are solid enough to compensate for the defense and lack of speed.
4. New York Mets
- Contact - 20th
- Power - 1st
- Pitching - 15th
- Defense - 8th
- Speed - 13th
The Mets have great batters, starting with Juan Soto, who has a 99 overall. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is also one of the top players in the game, with a 95 overall. New York has deep talent overall, and it will be great to play with all the great batters at gamers' disposal.
5. Baltimore Orioles
- Contact - 17th
- Power - 5th
- Pitching - 12th
- Defense - 10th
- Speed - 3rd
At a 94 overall, Gunnar Henderson is among the game's best fielders and hitters. There are other great power hitters in Baltimore, with Adley Rutschman (88 overall) and Colton Cowser (83 overall) helping Henderson at the plate. While contact is in the middle of the road, the Orioles have great defense and plenty of speed to work with.
6. Texas Rangers
- Contact - 18th
- Power - 2nd
- Pitching - 17th
- Defense - 13th
- Speed - 17th
The Rangers are finally healthy enough to return to the field in 2025 and compete with their strong power hitters, Corey Seager (92 overall) and Marcus Semien (88 overall). Texas has solid pitching, led by Jacob deGrom, who scored an 88 overall rating, and Nathan Eovaldi, who is 82 overall. This is a deep roster with talent to get the Rangers back into the World Series like they did two years ago.
7. New York Yankees
- Contact - 21st
- Power - 4th
- Pitching - 4th
- Defense - 16th
- Speed - 23rd
New York has excellent pitching, with starters Gerrit Cole (88 overall) and Max Fried (85 overall) and closer Devin Williams (84 overall). It also helps to have the best hitting in the game, with Aaron Judge as one of three players with a 99 overall. The Yankees' hitters are inconsistent, and there isn't much speed, but they make it up in power and solid defense with one of the best pitching rotations in the game.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Contact - 5th
- Power - 13th
- Pitching - 16th
- Defense - 15th
- Speed - 22nd
Second baseman Ketel Marte is one of the best players in the game, as he lands at a 96 overall thanks to his contact and power ratings. Marte has a solid supporting cast, with six players landing in the 80s overall range. Arizona's lack of speed can be made up with good offense and solid defense.
9. Seattle Mariners
- Contact - 24th
- Power - 10th
- Pitching - 2nd
- Defense - 23rd
- Speed - 20th
Seattle is loaded with starting pitchers on the team as six starters and two relievers over an 80 overall rating. There's no shortage of power batters either, with Julio Rodriguez (90 overall) and Cal Raleigh (86 overall). The defense for the Mariners is not the strongest, but their pitching makes them dangerous. Good luck getting a hit on them.
10. Chicago Cubs
- Contact - 10th
- Power - 24th
- Pitching - 18th
- Defense - 4th
- Speed - 11th
Kyle Tucker (93 overall) is one of the best fielders and batters in the game. The Cubs have good starting pitching with Justin Steele (86 overall) and Shota Imanaga (85). Chicago's defense is good and has consistent hitters, but even with a lack of power hitters, they should still be a good team to play with.
11. Cleveland Guardians
- Contact - 26th
- Power - 17th
- Pitching - 5th
- Defense - 11th
- Speed - 27th
Five pitchers on the Guardians' roster have an 80 overall or higher, highlighted by closer Emmanuel Clase (91 overall), reliever Cade Smith (88 overall), and starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (86 overall). Their star player is third baseman Jose Ramirez, who is a 95 overall. Defense is the strength of Cleveland that helps them win close, low-scoring games.
12. Kansas City Royals
- Contact - 19th
- Power - 25th
- Pitching - 7th
- Defense - 2nd
- Speed - 10th
One of the game's best shortstops holds the top spot on the Royals with Bobby Witt Jr., who is a 96 overall at age 24. Kansas City has strong starting pitching at the top of their rotation with Cole Ragans (87 overall), Seth Lugo (86 overall) and Michael Wacha (81 overall). The offense is a weaker point for the Royals, but they have the defense and speed to still contend at the top half of the AL.
13. Toronto Blue Jays
- Contact - 11th
- Power - 20th
- Pitching - 11th
- Defense - 7th
- Speed - 21st
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the star of the Blue Jays, as he is the only player on the team with a 90 overall. Toronto isn't without talent, as its pitching is solid, led by closer Jeff Hoffman, who has an 86 overall. Where the team lacks in speed and power, they make up in defense and making contact with the ball.
14. San Diego Padres
- Contact - 3rd
- Power - 22nd
- Pitching - 9th
- Defense - 19th
- Speed - 28th
San Diego's offense revolves around Fernando Tatis Jr. (93 overall), Jackson Merrill (87 overall), and Manny Machado (86 overall). The Padres have a good combination of starting pitching and relievers. Although there aren't many fast players on the team, they have enough talent to be contenders for the playoffs.
15. Houston Astros
- Contact - 2nd
- Power - 12th
- Pitching - 24th
- Defense - 27th
- Speed - 26th
Houston's offense has always been solid, with guys like Yordan Alvarez (92 overall), Jose Altuve (88 overall), and Christian Walker (88 overall) making it easy. Framber Valdez is their ace at pitcher with an 85 overall, but this group doesn't have the arms needed to contend for a World Series. The offense will have to carry the Astros in the game.
16. Minnesota Twins
- Contact - 15th
- Power - 7th
- Pitching - 8th
- Defense - 29th
- Speed - 30th
Defensively, the Twins have to lean on their pitching to carry them. They have strong pitchers like Pablo Lopez (84 overall), Griffin Jax (83 overall), and Joe Ryan (83 overall), with two others rated an 80 or higher. They have the bats, though, to make up for it, thanks to Byron Buxton (87 overall), Carlos Correa (87 overall), and Royce Lewis (85 overall).
17. Milwaukee Brewers
- Contact - 16th
- Power - 28th
- Pitching - 14th
- Defense - 1st
- Speed - 1st
The Brewers will blow teams away with their speed and strong defensively. William Contreras (88 overall) and Christian Yelich (87) are their top players, giving them offense and defensive balance between the two. Playing as Milwaukee, gamers must win low-scoring games and rely on pitching and the fielders to get the job done.
18. Detroit Tigers
- Contact - 25th
- Power - 19th
- Pitching - 10th
- Defense - 5th
- Speed - 6th
Tarik Skubal is one of the top pitchers in baseball, with a 94 overall. Detroit has one of the game's best overall defenses and great speed. What they lack is power and contact on offense. Key players on offense and defense are their outfielders Kerry Carpenter (83 overall) and Riley Greene (82 overall).
19. Boston Red Sox
- Contact - 7th
- Power - 18th
- Pitching - 23rd
- Defense - 12th
- Speed - 9th
The legendary Red Sox have great defensive players and solid hitters, led by Rafael Devers (88 overall) and Jarren Duran (86 overall). Boston needs to improve its pitching outside of Garrett Crochet (85 overall) and Tanner Houch (80). Gamers who play as the Red Sox in franchise mode will have the payroll to work with, but this team is one or two pieces away from contending with the likes of their rival Yankees.
20. San Francisco Giants
- Contact - 14th
- Power - 11th
- Pitching - 19th
- Defense - 18th
- Speed - 16th
The Giants are balanced between 11th and 19th in all categories. San Francisco thrives on the left side of its infield, where Matt Chapman (86 overall) and Willy Adames (84 overall) provide power and defense. Pitching is the weak point, but Logan Webb is its top overall player, with an 89 rating.
21. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Contact - 13th
- Power - 26th
- Pitching - 13th
- Defense - 17th
- Speed - 19th
Pittsburgh is built on young talent, led by 22-year-old starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who is a staggering 93 overall. Seven of their top 10 players are under age 30, which will help build the team around those young players in franchise mode. There aren't many power batters on the Pirates, but this team is middle of the road in almost every category, which means there is huge potential for the team to improve with its young players.
22. Cincinnati Reds
- Contact - 22nd
- Power - 16th
- Pitching - 21st
- Defense - 22nd
- Speed - 7th
The Reds' star is Elly De La Cruz, who has a 93 overall, but the following two best players are Hunter Greene and Nick Martinez, who have between an 80 and 83 overall. Cincinnati has strong starting pitching but is about middle of the pack on offense and defense overall. Speed will be critical, as gamers can use it to take advantage of every hit and steal bases.
23. Los Angeles Angels
- Contact - 8th
- Power - 8th
- Pitching - 27th
- Defense - 25th
- Speed - 14th
Even at 33 years old, Mike Trout is at the top of his game with a 96 overall rating. The Angels have a couple of strong aces, with Yusei Kikuchi (83) and Jose Soriano (80 overall) as the top starters. Los Angeles is one of the worst defenses in baseball, so swing away to add as many runs as possible,
24. St. Louis Cardinals
- Contact - 12th
- Power - 21st
- Pitching - 22nd
- Defense - 9th
- Speed - 15th
Sonny Gray leads the pack in St. Louis with a 90 overall, as three of their top four players are pitchers. Outside of Gray, Ryan Helsley, and Erick Fedde, the mound is a weak point for the Cardinals. They will have the defense to back up their pitchers, but might not have enough offense to keep up, so they will be a challenging play.
25. Tampa Bay Rays
- Contact - 28th
- Power - 23rd
- Pitching - 20th
- Defense - 21st
- Speed - 18th
The Rays have a strong infield, with Brandon Lowe (83 overall), Ha-Seong Kim (81 overall), and Yandy Diaz (80 overall) leading the way. Tampa Bay doesn't have a high payroll and hovers around below average in most categories. This will be a tough team to hit with, but it has some speed to help pick up extra bases when a hit comes along.
26. Athletics
- Contact - 26th
- Power - 14th
- Pitching - 25th
- Defense - 30th
- Speed - 25th
The homeless Athletics have some talent in the outfield, with Brent Rooker (90 overall) and Lawrence Butler (81 overall) leading the way. Closer Mason Miller (88 overall) is about the best they have on the mound. This is the worst defense in the game and might have some juice on offense, but winning games with the Athletics will be tough.
27. Washington Nationals
- Contact - 9th
- Power - 27th
- Pitching - 28th
- Defense - 20th
- Speed - 5th
Washington's infield is solid with Nathaniel Lowe (79 overall), CJ Abrams (78 overall), and Luis Garcia (78 overall). They lack the pitching needed, but it is a young team that will develop over time to be solid. The Nationals are fast and can get on base. It'll be about being patient with the young players.
28. Miami Marlins
- Contact - 23rd
- Power - 30th
- Pitching - 26th
- Defense - 28th
- Speed - 4th
The best thing going for Miami is their speed, as they have some of the fastest players in the game. While pitching is ranked low, the Marlins' top three players are all starting pitchers, with Eury Perez (81 overall being their only player with over an 80 overall. There's not much else to say, as the offense and defense are lacking for a team that doesn't have the payroll needed.
29. Colorado Rockies
- Contact - 29th
- Power - 15th
- Pitching - 29th
- Defense - 3rd
- Speed - 12th
Brenton Doyle (84 overall) and Ezequiel Tovar (83 overall) save the Rockies from being a complete disaster. Their contact and pitching are the second worst in the game, but they have one of the best defenses and have solid speed. Colorado is a tough challenge to play with inconsistent batters and a lackluster starting pitching rotation.
30. Chicago White Sox
- Contact - 30th
- Power - 29th
- Pitching - 30th
- Defense - 26th
- Speed - 8th
Playing as the White Sox might be one of the toughest teams to play in quite some time on MLB The Show 25. Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is their best player at 77 overall, with many hitting the low 70s and 60s on the team. Outside of speed, Chicago doesn't have much to work with, making it impossible to win the World Series in year one.
How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments
MLB The Show 25 is out to play, and there are plenty of opportunities to get involved in the tournaments. They happen daily with prizes on the line as players can win stubs, PS5 Tournament card packs, and avatars. For full tournament details, check out our article covering everything gamers need to know.
