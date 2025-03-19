Most Important Batting Attributes in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
MLB The Show 25 has upped its game regarding batting with the new ambush-hitting mechanic, so making sure gamers know the right attributes to increase makes hitting in the game easier.
Each player in the game will have 17 attributes that can affect their at-bats, fielding and base running. Here's all 17 attributes in the game:
- Contact Right-Handed Pitcher
- Contact Left-Handed Pitcher
- Power Right-Handed Pitcher
- Power Left-Handed Pitcher
- Vision
- Discipline
- Clutch
- Bunt
- Drag Bunt
- Durability
- Fielding
- Arm
- Accuracy
- Reaction
- Speed
- Steal
- Baserunning Aggressiveness
While all of them are important in their ways, eight key attributes are paramount to a player's success on the field based on the new mechanics in the game. Here are those eight attributes ranked in terms of what to level up first:
Best MLB The Show 25 Batting Attributes
1. Contact
The ambush batting mechanic makes contacting the ball arguably the most essential part of the game. Having good hand-eye coordination is important, and timing on the swing is everything. If one of your players can make contact with the ball at a high rate, that will drastically increase the chances of getting on base.
2. Power
Making contact with the ball is the first and most crucial step, but how far the ball goes is just as important. There are three different types of hits to have, and having enough power on the hits gives your batter a better chance of picking up more bases or launching the ball out of the park. A weak power will only make getting runs on the board harder.
3. Fielding
The saying "defense wins championships" has never been more true in MLB The Show 25. Being able to field a ball is critical to ensuring your player is either getting out or has enough time to react to make the throw at a specific base. Not having this rating high will result in unforced errors and putting your pitcher in bad spots for runs to come in.
4. Reaction
Reacting to the ball in whatever location it goes makes it essential to be on top defensively. The reaction attribute focuses on an outfielder or infielder and how quickly they react to the ball being hit. The quicker the reaction, the better their chance of getting the batter out. However, too slow of a reaction could result in a late or lousy throw.
5. Vision
When the batter is at the plate, having good vision will increase the chances of making contact with the ball. Circling back to the new ambush-hitting mechanic, this will help when you are hoovering over a certain part of the strike zone to hit the ball. Make sure to practice swinging at the right time, as the higher vision will only help you get a hit even if you are slightly late or early on the swing.
6. Speed
The batter does the hard part and makes the hit; now it's about running the bases with pure speed and getting there safely. Your player's speed will depend on whether they collect a single or a double. That can come up big late in a game when every at-bat counts, and runs are desperately needed.
7. Clutch
When the game is on the line, and you need a hit to win, it is crucial to have a high clutch rating. The clutch attribute focuses on how the player performs in high-pressure situations, like getting a hit for your team, making the catch in the outfield, or throwing to first base for a big out. There will be opportunities in the game to have these moments, so make sure your batter has this attribute high in the most critical moments.
8. Steal
After getting safely on base, it's about how well the batter can run to steal a base. This is important when you need to pick up momentum in a game and want to get ahead of the game to put the runner in scoring position. That's why it's essential to have the speed high; this directly connects with how well the batter can steal a base. When sliding into the base, high speed and good movement connect well for a great base stealer.
