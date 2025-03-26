Best Rookie Prospects to Develop in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
One of the most essential aspects of MLB The Show 25's franchise mode is to understand the top players that will help grow the organization over the next few years.
When entering franchise mode, gamers can check out the top 100 prospects in the game. These prospects are ranked based on their overall rating, potential rating attribute, age, and more. Knowing these is essential so gamers can see who their top prospects are and which ones to trade for in the future.
Who does the game consider to be the top prospects for the future? Here's a look at their top 10 and what attributes makes them good for where they are ranked:
Top Rookie Prospects in MLB The Show 25
1. Roki Sasaki, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers
This 23-year-old is as dominant a rookie as they come. Roki Sasaki entered the game with a staggering 86 overall. His velocity and break are 99 overall, and his stamina is 89 overall. Once he gets comfortable with the MLB after his time in Japan, Sasaki will be one of the best pitchers in the game.
2. Roman Anthony, CF, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have the reputation of having one of the best farm systems in MLB, and Roman Anthony is a prime example of that. At age 20, Anthony has a 67 overall rating with a potential of 94. While he needs to improve his batting ratings, he has high marks in the 70s in speed, arm, and fielding. Give this young man time, and Anthony will be a starter on the Red Sox for a long time.
3. Walker Jenkins, RF, Minnesota Twins
Ranking as the third-best prospect on the list, Walker Jenkins is 20 years old and has a 61 overall rating. His potential is at a 90 overall, but he has some solid ratings with fielding in the 60s, and power and contact against right-handed pitchers sit in the high 40s. He will take some time in the minors to develop but could be a solid starting right outfielder in about a year or two.
4. Kristian Campbell, 2B, Boston Red Sox
Campbell is currently playing Triple-A baseball in the Red Sox organization with a 66 overall rating. What makes him a guy who can develop over the years is that the game has his potential at a 95 overall. Campbell has the versatility to play infield or outfield, so gamers who play as Boston in franchise mode will have a star in their organization once he improves.
5. Dylan Crews, RF, Washington Nationals
While Crews played 31 games last year, he is still considered a prospect and rookie. Crews is 23 years old and has an overall 74 with a potential of 90. He is already a solid fielder with good vision (60) and power against lefties (65), which puts him in the category of a future star in MLB.
6. Jackson Jobe, SP, Detroit Tigers
Detroit's future ace has a 70 overall at age 22. Jobe has a potential of 89, and his best attributes are his velocity of 89 and his break of 81. Watch out for Jobe to be a future opening-day starter for the Tigers and would make a valuable trade asset for any team looking for younger players.
7. Andrew Painter, SP, Philadelphia Phillies
Painter is the Philies' top prospect, as he sits with a 68 overall and a potential of 87. The 21-year-old starting pitcher is in Triple-A baseball in the game but has good ratings in break (72) and velocity (75). Watch for Painter to be a guy who can get called up in the 2025 season in franchise mode as he continues to improve his ratings.
8. Max Clark, CF, Detroit Tigers
Another Detroit Tigers prospect on this list, Max Clark is 20 years old and has a 59 overall rating in the game. His potential is an 88 rating. While he is in the lower ranks of the minors and needs to develop, Clark's fielding skills in the game make him a valuable prospect for the future.
9. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians
The former 2024 MLB Draft first-round pick is another top-end player with high potential to be great. Travis Bazzana has a 65 overall and a potential of 91 overall. At a speed of 77, Bazzana is well on his way to a 99 overall speed, as he's got one of the better batting ratings compared to the other rookies in the game.
10. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Texas Rangers
One of the game's youngest players, Sebastian Walcott, is 18, with an overall rating of 56. What makes him an intriguing prospect is his potential of 85. Players of the game would have to wait a long time for Walcott to develop, but give him 2-3 years, and he can hit the field for the next 15 to 20 years for an organization, whether it's the Rangers or someone else.
Esports Impact
For any gamer who picks a team needing cornerstone franchise players, it's essential to understand where their potential rating is. This will make it easy to know if it is worth letting them develop in the minors or better to trade them with no hopes of being a solid starter. Trading them too late will mean less value in return, but if they are worth hanging on to, then the team has a superstar in the making with patience.