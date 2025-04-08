MLB The Show 25 Guide to Rebuilding the Chicago White Sox in Year One
If MLB The Show 25 gamers are looking for an impossible task of rebuilding a team, this year's edition of the game will have one that is time consuming, but effective if done right.
The Chicago White Sox are coming off one of the worst seasons in the history of baseball with a 41-121 record. They were left with not much to work with on their roster as they enter the 2025 season with the same expectations of coming in dead last.
MLB The Show 25 gives a virtual reality where getting the White Sox to be contenders is a possibility. Where do gamers even start to get Chicago in the winning column?
Here's a full guide on how to set the White Sox up with success in the future after year one.
Chicago White Sox Year 1 Rebuild Guide
Let's start by setting the proper expectations: the White Sox will not win the World Series or even make the playoffs in their first year (unless you cheat to set them up). Anyone properly playing the game will know that this is nearly impossible to get them with a winning record in 2025.
One of the main reasons is that gamers will have limited options for making trades. The current players on the roster are not strong enough trade targets to acquire valuable assets. Fully understanding who is on your roster will give gamers a good starting point for identifying who they have.
This rebuild should focus on retaining players under the age of 30 who have potential, with an A or B rating. Anyone over age 30 should be at least a B potential and significantly better than anyone else on the team to keep them until finding an upgrade in free agency or in a trade.
Top Rated Players
- CF Luis Robert Jr.
- CP Penn Murfee
- SP Davis Martin
- RF Mike Tauchman
- CF Michael A. Taylor
- SP Bryse Wilson
Starting at the top, Luis Robert Jr. is a player that you can build around as he is solid on offense and defense. Robert is just 27 years old with a B potential and a 77 overall rating, so he still has room to get over an 80 in the game.
The concern with Chicago is the high number of top talent players over 30 years old, including Penn Murfee, Mike Tauchman, and Michael A. Taylor. If those players were younger, there is something to work with, but all of those players should be viewed as trade targets.
Players to Retain
- CF Luis Robert Jr.
- SP Bryse Wilson
- SP Drew Thorpe
- SS Colson Montgomery
- C Kyle Teel
- SP Noah Schultz
These six players were selected based on their age and potential. Robert, Bryse Wilson, and Drew Thorpe are all over 70 with B potentials and young enough to build the roster around them for the next two to three years without breaking the bank.
Four players on the list are all in the minor leagues as they develop their play. Thorpe, Colson Montgomery, and Kyle Teel should all move up from the minors to the 40-man active roster as they are good enough to be starters right off the bat. Starting pitcher Noah Schultz could stay in the minors for one more year before being elevated for the 2026 season.
Positions of Need
- Left Fielder
- Third Baseman
- Catcher
- Relief Pitcher
Four positions need to be addressed during the rebuild within the first year or two. The bullpen is not good. Murfee is the only relief pitcher with a 70 or over overall, with the next best options being James Karinchak with a B potential at age 29 and Cam Booser at 66 overall, who is second on the lineup when starting franchise mode. I would look in free agency to address during spring training.
At third base, there are players like Bobby Dalbec and Josh Rojas who could play, but they are both at or near age 30 and not showing much upside in their overall performance. They likely manage to play for 2025, but trading for a young player to replace them is the next step.
The depth at catcher is rough, with 23-year-old Teel being the most logical choice to move up and let him play. Behind him are Matt Thaiss and Korey Lee, who are 66 overalls, so they could manage as backups, but if Teel doesn't progress the way he needs to, catcher is a position to jump on quickly during the 2026 free agency.
Left field has Andrew Benintendi, who is a 68 overall and has a B potential, so there isn't a ton of time for his development, but he could still be a viable starter. Corey Julks is another option with a 68 overall, but has a C potential, so more of a trade target to give away.
Free Agents To Target in Year 1
- RP Carl Edwards Jr. 74 overall
- SP Jorge Visperas 70 overall
- 3B Nick Senzel 70 overall
- LF Alex Verdugo 70 overall
- C Yasmani Grandal 70 overall
This is where most of the work is going to happen in year one, as there are free agents who can help the White Sox right now, but be selective on how you go about it. The must-signs from free agency are Carl Edwards Jr. and Nick Senzel. I typically wouldn't sign a player who is 33 years old, but Edwards is significantly better than most of the relief pitchers, so it's a band-aid move for a player with a 74 overall. Senzel is a 70 overall and 29 years old, so you can throw him in the lineup right away and add a younger player to develop in the minors for 2025 to replace him next year.
Jorge Visperas, Alex Verdugo, and Yasmani Grandal are nice-to-haves to sign, but not necessary to build the team around. All have a 70 overall rating and are under the age of 30, who can start now. Visperas is 24 years old, so he might be the one free agent gamers should keep past 2025, as he can develop and get better while being near the top of the pitching rotation.
Trade Target in Year 1
- CF Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
- 2B Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians
I targeted my trades by finding players with an A rating in potential who are under 24 years old, with the goal of developing and building the team around them. They also have to be obtainable without rejection from the other team. There are two players who fit this criteria.
First, go into the Boston Red Sox's farm system and try to acquire centerfielder Roman Anthony. Anthony is 20 years old with a 67 overall rating and an A potential rating. He is a future star in this league and could end up starting in 2026, provided he spends more time in the minors.
With the outfield covered with Anthony, turn to the Cleveland Guardians to grab your infield player in the second baseman, Travis Bazzana. The 22-year-old AA player has a 65 overall rating and an A potential rating. Acquiring him at a young age would help in moving him to another position, like third base, if you needed him to.
How the White Sox Finish the 2025 Season
Again, it's essential to recognize that this current roster is unlikely to make the postseason. There is not enough talent to get there, so the 2025 season is a wash, but acquiring enough young talent will at least get them set up for success.
Gamers are expecting Chicago to finish with anywhere between 60 and 75 wins. This would be a drastic improvement from how the team performed in 2024, but still not nearly enough to make the postseason. It does give them a fighter's chance to be in wild card contention in 2026.
Esports Impact
Most gamers will not be using White Sox players in Diamond Dynasty if they have anything to say about it. The recommended players, if they need to play as them, are Robert and Murfee, as they are the best players on the team. It's still good to understand the ins and outs of the team in case you are focused on playing their players or team in any multiplayer modes or tournaments.
Learning how to build a team can help you understand the needs of a competitive lineup when you start to play more competitive modes or even start to participate in esports competitions.
