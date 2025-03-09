Every Major Change to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 25
With a little over a week before MLB The Show 25 launches to the public, the game’s developers are updating fans on what’s to come with its Diamond Dynasty Mode.
The latest deep-dive blog was released on Tuesday. It shares some of the new aspects of Diamond Dynasty Mode, which players will enjoy when the game comes out on March 18. Diamond Dynasty has become a staple of MLB The Show since it was first introduced in 2012. This includes new single-player and multiplayer mode games that will keep gamers returning to the mode to win big.
Here’s a glimpse into what is coming up for the game:
New Features to Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 25
Yearlong Progression
The game is bringing back its much-requested year-long progression. MLB The Show’s previous sets and seasons have been removed to get back to yearlong progression for the game. Gamers can collect and earn cards throughout the season, see their players' progress, and improve their ratings with every game. This ensures that gamers can keep collecting cards to reach their max potential for their team at a 99 overall.
Diamond Quest
The all-new repeatable single-player mode allows players to move through a virtual game board and complete different challenges at a fast pace. Players can play in moments, three-inning games, and more. Gamers who complete challenges are rewarded with secrets and prizes. The higher the difficulty, the better the chances players will get exclusive top-tier rewards.
As players go through the games, the prizes and rewards become bigger and better. Peanuts can be earned by making spectacular plays on the field and used in the Coach’s Cart to buy rewards. Those rewards include a boost on normal swings, outfielders throwing harder, higher chance of contact with the ball when behind the count, and more. If gamers fail any of the three-inning challenges, they risk losing the rewards they earned.
Weekend Classic
MLB The Show 25 is adding a new mode called Weekend Classic, where gamers can participate in highly competitive, high-stakes games that help you earn rewards. Open to everyone, gamers will play in a periodic ranked solo event towards the end of each four-day ranked leaderboard.
The more you win, the higher the rank, as players can play against others at their same level. Winning higher-ranked games also means better rewards are to be won. Players are incentivized to have a clean sweep during their stretch of games to collect the best rewards.
Team Affinity
The Team Affinity mode returns to MLB The Show, and players will participate in my journey programs. These programs will lead players to play missions such as hitting a certain number of doubles or home runs with a team. Successful runs will earn players rewards specific to that team.
New Team Affinity content will drop throughout the year as players can continuously play individually to pick up new rewards.
Multiplayer Program
The new multiplayer program will have all the game modes that can be played with others or solo under one place. This includes Ranked (solo and co-op), Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. Friends and Casual (solo and co-op). It leaves everything in the players’ hands to win the best rewards as they seem fit.
Themed
Another highly requested part of Diamond Dynasty mode is back with themed and player programs. Spotlight and My Legacy are new programs being added.
Spotlight programs will be released weekly and monthly to celebrate the best performances on the field. These programs allow gamers to relive those moments and win rewards based on the league's top performances.
My Legacy will track the gamers’ progress and unlock exclusive rewards for strong performances. While gamers build their dream team, they can collect legend and flashback cards to play on the field to help them win.
New Presentation Packages
Each game mode has new presentations for the game as there are new art creations for each of the intros. Regardless of which mode the gamer plays throughout Diamond Dynasty, special packages are created for each mode. When the player succeeds on the field, the game appears on-screen, and the achievement is completed. This helps the players keep track of their progress and success with their cards on the field.
Negro League is back in Storylines for season three that will include new legends, new stories and new intro presentations. Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton will be lending their voices throughout the storyline.
