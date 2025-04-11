MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty Servers Are Down
Those MLB The Show 25 players looking to get on Diamond Dynasty before the weekend might have to wait a bit.
Gamers complained about the servers being down early Friday afternoon when it was discovered that the outage was with all players trying to get into Diamond Dyansty. MLB The Show's X account responded to the issue as they looked into it.
"We’re currently investigating issues with Diamond Dynasty mode. Thank you for your patience while we work on a resolution."
At the time of writing, EA Sports has not provided a timeline or estimated when the issues will be resolved. They first responded to the news and announced at 3:14 pm EST.
Most players took to social media around 2:00 p.m., to say they could not access the Diamond Dynasty servers. There's no word on whether other modes in the game were having issues. This is the first reported issue of Diamond Dynasty since MLB The Show 25 game came out last month.
To keep up to date on if the mode is down, gamers can check out Downdector for more information.
What is Diamond Dynasty?
Diamond Dynasty is a game mode in MLB The Show with different games that players can play. Some of the new additions to the game include Weekend Classic, where players face off in solo battles to win awards. Another new portion added to Diamond Dynasty is Diamond Quest, as gamers compete in different challenges to move around a board to win different rewards.
Other critical key parts to the mode include the Team Affinity mode, where players participate in my journey programs and play different missions. There is a multiplayer program that includes game styles like Ranked (solo and co-op), Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. Friends, and Casual (solo and co-op).
Esports Impact
The mode being down will adversely affect content creators and streamers who want to showcase it on YouTube or Twitch. Diamond Dynasty hurts any chances for players to take their skills online and win rewards to add cards to their collection. The hope is that they can resolve the issue and get everyone back online for the mode before everyone's weekend begins.
