MLB The Show 25 First Roster Update: Rating Changes, New Diamond Status
The wait is finally over as MLB The Show 25 has made the first big changes to the roster this season.
On Friday, the game announced a roster update in Diamond Dynasty, which would affect over 900 players. The full breakdown includes over 350 pitchers, 350 hitters, and 200 minor leaguers. Gamers can visit MLB The Show's website to see every player whose ratings went up, down, or did not change. Some players changed positions, and new players who were not included when the game launched in March were added.
Here is a complete guide to all the changes made to the rosters in MLB The Show 25:
Full Guide of First MLB The Show 25 Roster Update
Biggest Movers
This roster update included some enormous changes overall. Many younger players are trending up in Major League Baseball, and it shows with MLB The Show 25's roster updates. Here are the players that saw the biggest rise from the update:
- Shane Smith, White Sox (70 Overall, +13 Trend)
- Ben Casparius, Dodgers (68 Overall, +13 Trend)
- Luis Guerrero, Red Sox (66 Overall, +11 Trend)
- Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (75 Overall, +10 Trend)
- Steven Okert, Astros (71 Overall, +10 Trend)
- Justin Sterner, Athletics (66 Overall, +10 Trend)
- Tim Hill, Yankees (65 Overall, +10 Trend)
- Hunter Bigge, Rays (63 Overall, +10 Trend)
- Daysbel Hernández, Braves (60 Overall, +10 Trend)
Unfortunately, some have taken a bit of a hit and saw their overalls trend in the wrong direction over a month into the season. Here are the biggest falls in the ratings:
- Colin Poche, Nationals (62 Overall, -9 Trend)
- Yusei Kikuchi, Angels (72 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Orion Kerkering, Phillies (69 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Jordan Romano, Phillies (67 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Colin Holderman, Pirates (65 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Nate Pearson, Cubs (63 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Eli Morgan, Cubs (60 Overall, -7 Trend)
- Devin Williams, Yankees (77 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Charlie Morton, Orioles (68 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Penn Murfee, White Sox (66 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Alexis Diaz, Reds (65 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Bryse Wilson, White Sox (63 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Marcus Stroman, Yankees (62 Overall, -6 Trend)
- Ryan Fernandez, Cardinals (61 Overall, -6 Trend)
Top Players in Diamond Dynasty
Even some of the best players in the game saw some movement with top players like Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis Jr. moving up in the overall rankings thanks to their great performances during the regular season. Here is a look at what overalls each of the top players are and how much they moved up:
- Aaron Judge, Yankees (92 Overall, +2 Trend)
- Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (92 Overall, +4 Trend)
- Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (91 Overall)
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (90 Overall)
- Jose Ramirez, Guardians (89 Overall)
- Mason Miller, Athletics (89 Overall, +3 Trend)
- Francisco Lindor, Mets (89 Overall, +1 Trend)
- Juan Soto, Mets (89 Overall)
Update on Diamonds/Golds
With every roster update, some players rise and can become diamonds, which would place those players in the elite class as one of the best in the game. Eight players earned new diamond status.
New Diamonds
- Garrett Crochet
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Corbin Carroll
- Pete Crow-Armstrong
- Wyatt Langford
- Steven Kwan
- Pete Alonso
- Jacob deGrom
There are plenty of players who moved one step closer to diamond status as they find themselves in gold status. 26 total players made the move up to gold status.
New Golds
- Sean Murphy
- Wilyer Abreu
- Jeremy Pena
- Jung Hoo Lee
- Brendan Donovan
- Logan O’Hoppe
- Cedric Mullins
- Kyle Schwarber
- Tommy Edman
- Andres Munoz
- Hunter Brown
- Nick Pivetta
- Drew Rasmussen
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Jason Adam
- Chris Martin
- Danny Coulombe
- Carlos Rodon
- Luke Weaver
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Zach Eflin
- Aroldis Chapman
- Nick Lodolo
- Hunter Gaddis
- Kodai Senga
- Lucas Erceg
The part that the game did not talk about, but is worth noting, are the players who took a bit of a fall from diamond status. In total, six players lost their diamond status in Diamond Dynasty.
Lost Diamonds Status
- Sonny Gray
- Michael Harris II
- Julio Rodriguez
- Jose Altuve
- Marcus Semien
- Emmanuel Clase
Position Changes
23 players changed positions, with 22 of them being pitchers. Angels outfielder Matthew Lugo is the only positional player in MLB The Show 25 to switch positions.
- Luke Weaver is now CP for the Yankees
- Devin Williams is now RP for the Yankees
- Landon Knack is now RP for the Dodgers
- Yariel Rodriguez is now SP for the Blue Jays
- Matt Bowman is now RP for the Orioles
- Kaleb Ort is now RP for the Astros
- Caleb Boushley is now SP for the Rangers
- Zak Kent is now SP for the Guardians
- Kolby Allard is now RP for the Guardians
- Matthew Lugo is now LF for the Angels
- Nathan Wiles is now SP for the Braves
- Tyler Phillips is now SP for the Marlins
- Michael Darrell-Hicks is now SP for the Angels
- Ben Ethridge is now SP for the Free Agents
- Austin Warren is now CP for the Mets
- Jake Eder is now RP for the Angels
- Jonathan Bowlan is now RP for the Royals
- Davis Daniel is now RP for the Braves
- Kade Strowd is now SP for the Orioles
- Scott Blewett is now RP for the Braves
- Bradley Blalock is now RP for the Rockies
- Cody Bolton is now RP for the Guardians
- Nick Hernandez is now CP for the Astros
New Players Added
There were even new players added to the game. A total of 28 players were newly added either through free agency or to their respective teams.
- Jake Marisnick, CF, Free Agent (72 Overall)
- Owen Miller, 3B, Rockies (71 Overall)
- Alan Trejo, SS, Rockies (67 Overall)
- Gabriel Rincones Jr., RF, Phillies (66 Overall)
- Matt Gorski, CF, Pirates (65 Overall)
- David Buchanan, SP, Free Agent (64 Overall)
- Samad Taylor, CF, Mariners (64 Overall)
- Maverick Handley, C, Orioles (63 Overall)
- Sammy Infante, SS, Free Agent (63 Overall)
- Jordan McCants, SS, Free Agent (63 Overall)
- Will McGillis, 3B, Free Agent (62 Overall)
- Jose Barrero, SS, Cardinals (62 Overall)
- Baron Radcliff, LF, Free Agent (61 Overall)
- Leandro Emiliani, 1B, Free Agent (61 Overall)
- Logan Evans, SP, Mariners (61 Overall)
- Jake Lyons, SP, Free Agent (60 Overall)
- Kobe Robinson, RP, Free Agent (57 Overall)
- Frandy Almonte, LF, Free Agent (57 Overall)
- Connor Jones, RP, Free Agent (57 Overall)
- Jose Fermin, RP, Angels (57 Overall)
- Scott McGough, RP, Diamondbacks (56 Overall)
- Joshua Javier, RP, Free Agent (55 Overall)
- David Morgan, RP, Padres (54 Overall)
- Matthew Swain, RP, Free Agent (53 Overall)
- Carlos Cordero, 2B, Free Agent (52 Overall)
- Osvaldo Berrios, RP, Free Agent (51 Overall)
- Alex Bustamante, RP, Free Agent (50 Overall)
- Tyler Wehrle, RP, Free Agent (47 Overall)
Esports Impact
Significant changes were made to the roster, especially at the top. It's important to know who is in the gold and diamond status for online play, as those are the players most likely to continue to improve their ratings throughout the season and have the best chance to improve their attributes as well, gradually. With a full release of the ratings, online players will have a better idea of navigating with building their rosters in Diamond Dynasty.