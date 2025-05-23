MLB The Show 25 Game Update 13 Brings Critical Bug Fixes
The weekly MLB The Show 25 game update has arrived, and it is one of the longest ones since the game was released in March.
Player models continue to be a heavy focus for the game as the number of players they need to fix increases. Gameplay and modes got more of a focus for the 13th update compared to what they worked on last week.
MLB The Show's update was deployed Friday at 7:00 am EST on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Here is everything the game has fixed and updated this time around:
Gameplay Updates
Stats in the game were updated in the bullpen as it will now display "IP – ERA – WHIP – H/9 – K/9." Substitution stats also were changes to show "PA – AVG – HR – RBI – SB."
Once again, GOAT difficulty had some adjustments made as gamers continued to discuss how hard it truly is. The size of the PCI overall was slightly increased.
The updates also added that UI bug fixes and adjustments were made throughout the game.
Game Mode Updates
Franchise mode received only one update. Gamers who look at previous game through "View Organization’s/Today’s Games" will see season box score stats instead of season stats that would show wins, losses, and saves for the pitchers.
Diamond Dynasty resolved a crash that occurred when players were enter a conquest map from a program.
Player Model/Equipment/Stadium Updates
The last round of player model updates was 24. This time around, the game was the largest since its release, with 40 players being updated. Here's the full list of players:
- Cody Bellinger
- Cody Bradford
- Colton Brewer
- Corbin Carroll
- Carlos Carrasco
- Adam Cimber
- Jacob DeGrom
- Jason Dominguez
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Bryce Eldridge
- Max Fried
- Luis Gil
- Trent Grisham
- Luis Guillorme
- Josh Hader
- Tim Hill
- Mark Leiter Jr.
- Nicky Lopez
- Jesus Luzardo
- Max Meyer
- Shohei Ohtani
- Andrew Painter
- Everson Pereira
- Oswald Peraza
- Pablo Reyes
- Carlos Rodon
- Dalton Rushing
- Jesus Sanchez
- Roki Sasaki
- Clarke Schmidt
- Connor Seabold
- Kyle Schwarber
- Braden Shewmake
- Josh Smith
- Matt Shaw
- Jorbit Vivas
- Devin Williams
- Bobby Witt Jr.
- Jesse Winker
- Ryan Walker
For the second straight game update, new equipment also got added to the game with four new pieces being included. Here are the ones that made it in this round of updates:
- Evoshield Catcher Facemask Pro SRZ
- Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact 2.0
- Adidas Cleats Adizero Impact Plus 2.0
- Franklin Batting Gloves Memorial Day
New bats were added into the game as well, including the B45, Chandler, Marucci, and Victus Torpedo.
Esports Impact
The focus on gameplay and the modes in MLB The Show 25 continues to dwindle as it becomes more about updating players and equipment. More gloves and bats than ever are getting added, and with players starting to show off their star power on the field in real life, the game is working on playing catch-up to get their models correct. Expect this trend to continue, but with the halfway point of the season within a month or two, new additions to game modes and online tournaments could get added.
