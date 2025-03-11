Ted Williams Leads New Class of MLB The Show 25 Legends
Only one week remains before MLB The Show 25 is released to the public and more news came out as new additions to the game.
On Tuesday, the game announced new legends included in this year’s edition. The biggest name included is former Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams.
“Ted Williams instantly makes this MLB The Show 25 roster the greatest one we have ever assembled,” Stephen Hass, Sr. Manager, Live Design on MLB The Show, said in a statement on Tuesday. “He joins more than 200 legends to create a Mount Rushmore of baseball royalty, alongside barrier breakers and record holders. It’s been a few years since Ted graced the game with his presence, and his value in baseball history is only matched by his character as a person. We can’t wait for this generation of fans to learn about him, and swing for the red seat once again.”
Williams played for the Red Sox for nearly two decades between 1939 to 1960. He won two AL MVPs, two AL triple crowns, and six AL batting titles.
Over 200 legends will be included in this year’s game, the most in the video game franchise’s history. While the entire list of legends was not released, 14 other new legends were named to be included in the game. Here’s who else has been confirmed by the game to be included:
- Jose Bautista
- Jason Kipnis
- Lance Berkman
- Bobby Abreu
- Gil Hodges
- Jason Varitek
- Darren O’Day
- Don Baylor
- Bobby Grich
- Jim Kaat
- Ted Simmons
- Preston Wilson
- Reggie Sanders
- Hank Greenberg
There will be the additions of Negro League legends as well. James “Cool Papa” Bell and Wilber “Bullet Joe” Rogan have been included in the game as legends to play. Gamers can learn their stories in the third season of the Storylines mode.
In addition to the news of the new legends, the game also shared each MLB team’s boss in Team Affinity mode. Each team has a legend’s card that can be won through the game mode with ratings of 85 or 86.
Here are each of the team’s legends card you can win:
- Athletics - Matt Holliday
- Atlanta Braves – Tom Glavine
- Arizona Diamondbacks – Justin Martinez
- Baltimore Orioles – Cal Ripken Jr.
- Boston Red Sox – Clay Buchholz
- Chicago Cubs – Alfonso Soriano
- Cincinnati Reds – Johnny Bench
- Cleveland Guardians – Andrew Miller
- Colorado Rockies – Todd Helton
- Chicago White Sox – Frank Thomas
- Detroit Tigers – Jackson Jobe
- Houston Astros – Craig Biggio
- George Brett – Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels – Bobby Grich
- Los Angeles Dodgers – Max Muncy
- Miami Marlins – Preston Wilson
- Milwaukee Brewers – Rollie Fingers
- Minnesota Twins – Jim Kaat
- New York Mets – John Franco
- New York Yankees – Babe Ruth
- Philadelphia Phillies – Kyle Schwarber
- Pittsburgh Pirates – Andrew McCutchen
- San Diego Padres – Joe Musgrove
- Seattle Mariners – Richie Sexson
- San Francisco Giants – Hank Thompson
- St. Louis Cardinals – Jim Edmonds
- Tampa Bay Rays – Junior Caminero
- Texas Rangers – Ian Kinsler
- Toronto Blue Jays – Roy Halladay
- Washington Nationals – James Wood
When MLB The Show 25 releases on March 18, gamers will be able to see who else is included in the game.
