MLB The Show 25 Ninth Game Update Focuses on Gameplay and Road to the Show
MLB The Show 25 got a nice update in the game to improve performance.
Some of the biggest updates coming in are from the gameplay aspect, but Road to the Show got the most attention in this update. The lasted improvements to MLB The Show 25 are now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch versions. Most of the updates were deployed on 4:00 am PT on Tuesday.
Here's a look at all the updates made to the game:
Gameplay Fixes
There was a fix to where players correctly guessed where the pitch was going and did not land in that zone while using the guess pitch feature. It should now have players being able to be rewarded for landing in their correct zone they guessed.
Gamers couldn't access the bullpen menu during online play after their opponents performed specific steps. That has been resolved and can now be used. Another menu issue was fixed when the players' pause menu remained on screen while the game was playing in the background. Stats on the pause menu were also updated to display as PA-AVG-HR-RBI-SB instead of including hits on the previous version. Input issues on the pause menu have also be resolved.
Features Update
Diamond Dynasty's marketplace buy/sell limit for players at 90 to 95 overall has increased from 500,000 to 750,000. This change is scheduled to go into effect at 12:00 pm PT on Tuesday.
Road to the Show saw many updates, one of which allowed players to play at higher difficulties with lower difficulty settings. Another fix was a crash for two-way players in the offseason. The mode also fixed an issue when the player was left off the postseason roster during the playoffs. A player's card will be in the correct position after they switch between the two-way positions. Computer-controlled batters could initially make contact with a first pitch no matter where it was thrown, as that is no longer an issue.
Other minor updates to game modes include Franchise mode now correctly applying players' salaries to the team's budget after mid-season trades. Storylines fixed a crash that occurred when players were done playing Storylines and jumping into an exhibition game.
Other Updates
The stadiums in the game got some updates, with Citi Field adding missing retired numbers. Night games at Target Field will feature "Win! Twins!" neon signs that light up. T-Mobile Park will have their Mariners flags and banners fixed.
Players who control the Los Angeles Dodgers can use their 2024 World Series Gold uniforms. Commentary in the game got an update on fixing some bugs. Jackson Rutledge and Mason Englert got their player models updated in the game.
Esports Impact
Online play got a good fix with menu issues that would make players' lives easier, with working through the pause or bullpen menu. Those who play Diamond Dynasty got a nice update with the buy/sell limit going up, which should enhance the buying and selling process for those top players.