Pitching Attributes, Top 10 Pitchers Guide in MLB The Show 25
While hitting in MLB The Show 25 will always be the more popular, pitching in the game is critical to winning games.
A critical part of the game is understanding the most essential attributes and which ones to focus on leveling up first. There are 13 pitching attributes each pitcher has. Here's a look at all 13:
- Stamina
- Hit Per 9 Innings
- Strikeouts Per 9 Innings
- Walks Per 9 Innings
- Home Runs Per 9 Innings
- Pitching Clutch
- Control
- Velocity
- Break
- Fielding
- Arm
- Accuracy
- Reaction
While attributes like fielding, arm, accuracy, and reaction are not essential to the success of a pitcher, the other nine could have consequences if not taken care of correctly. Here is a ranking of the nine most crucial pitching attributes in the game and why they are important to focus on:
Most Important Pitching Attributes in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
1. H/9
It's tempting to focus on getting as many strikeouts in nine innings as possible, but the most crucial part of a pitcher's job is minimizing the number of batters who get on base. H/9 is focused on how many hits a pitcher allows every nine innings, so this attribute should always be one of the highest. This will make the pitcher better against allowing too many batter on base and in scoring position.
2. Stamina
This could be more argumentative since it is more important that a starting pitcher has stamina than a reliever or closer, but it's still essential that all pitchers have high stamina. The higher their stamina is, the longer they can go in a game. All starting pitchers should have stamina as one of their top four to five highest attributes.
3. Pitching Clutch
In the most significant moments of the game, a pitcher with a high clutch rating will help them get pitches in the strike zone and focus on control. They are less prone to allowing big hits or home runs to keep their teams in the game. This is an attribute to keep an eye on.
4. K/9
Sticking out a batter at a high volume is always imperative to the team's success. K/9 focuses on how many strikes a pitcher can get every nine innings, so having this attribute high will take pressure off of the fielders to bail out the pitcher and put more weight on the pitcher to take care of the job himself.
5. BB/9
Avoiding too many walks in a game is always important to a pitcher, and it is essential not to give the offense easy opportunities to put runners in scoring positions. BB/9 refers to how many walks pitchers have every nine innings, so the higher this attribute, the lower the number of walks allowed.
6. Control
Control can be essential to ensure the pitches go exactly where the gamer intended. With a low control rating, pitches could go outside the strike zone and into the dirt or cause pitchers to get behind on the count. While other attributes are more important, this is not one to just completely ignore.
7. Velocity
The speed of the ball is always essential, as the faster a pitcher can throw it, the harder it is for the batter to hit it. This isn't an attribute that will make a world of difference but it gives the pitcher a leg up against batters. Add some to it, but the pitcher should dominate the mound as long as it is at least over a 75 rating.
8. Break
How a pitch breaks is another attribute that will not hurt the pitcher not to have a 99 rating. Which direction the pitch goes is important, but in a game, the arrows around the ball, depending on the pitch will show gamers which direction the ball is going. Here's another one with around a 75 rating and it should be good to work with.
9. HR/9
Home runs per nine innings is not necessarily an attribute to worry about. This one is more for when gamers simulate a game and don't have control of the pitchers. It's still one to occasionally level up, but as long as the gamer controls what the pitcher is doing, there isn't any urgency to get this one leveled up quickly.
Top 10 Pitchers in MLB The Show 25
Now that we understand the most essential attributes, who are the best pitchers in the game? Here is a quick rundown of the top-ranked pitchers in MLB The Show 25:
- Shohei Ohtani (99 overall)
- Chris Sale (94 overall)
- Tarik Skubal (94 overall)
- Paul Skenes (93 overall)
- Blake Snell (92 overall)
- Emmanuel Clase (91 overall)
- Tyler Glasnow (91 overall)
- Zack Wheeler (90 overall)
- Sonny Gray (90 overall)
- George Kirby (89 overall)
While some might be surprised that Shohei Ohtani is the number one pitcher, he is still ranked high in multiple pitching categories. There are only two pitching attributes for which Ohtani is rated below 88: BB/9 (50 rating) and Control (69 rating).
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most pitchers, ranked in the top 10 with three. Nine of the top 10 have an overall rating of 90 or more, except for George Kirby, who is just on the outside with an 89 overall.
How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments
Every day, there are daily tournaments for gamers to participate in for the chance to win prizes that include stubs, tournament packs, and avatars. The level of difficulty gamers pick could mean better a higher quantity of each prize. For a guide on how to go up against the best of the best in tournament play, read our article to see what it all entails before signing up.
