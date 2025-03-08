Best Players in MLB The Show 25 - All Positions Player Rating Tier List
One of the most exciting times for baseball gamers is to find out who the top-rated players are in MLB The Show as the game released its ratings for the 2025 version of the game.
On Wednesday, the game reviewed the top players from each MLB team, with three players ending up with a 99 overall rating. The game also shared some key ratings, including players with 90+ speed and 90+ steals, 90+ field and arm, and pitches with a velocity of over 100 miles per hour.
Here’s a look at the top players entering MLB The Show 25 and what put them in their positions:
MLB The Show 25 Player Ratings
The 99 Club
MLB The Show 25 rated three players at a 99 overall rating, two of them in the outfield and one a pitcher.
New York Yankees outfield Aaron Judge hit a 99 overall rating for the second straight season. MLB The Show has had Judge over a 90 overall rating since its 2021 version. He is the only member of the Yankees to have a 90 overall rating or higher in this year’s game.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto cemented his place in the 99 overall club for the first time in his career. Two key ratings helped Soto earn his spot: a 99 rating for discipline and a 99 rating for batting clutch. Judge’s former teammate also found himself with a 90 overall rating or higher for consecutive years, but Soto dates to 2020, when he was at that mark.
Unsurprisingly, baseball’s top player, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani, also ranks 99 overall. What separates Ohtani from the rest of the players in Major League Baseball is his ability to bat at a high level and pitch. He’ll be a good utility player for gamers to use in the game.
Best Pitchers in MLB The Show 25
For starting pitchers, Ohtani takes the top spot because he is one of just three players with a 99 overall rating. But how about the rest of the starting pitchers? Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale and Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal came in second with a 94 overall. Here are the rest of the 90 overall rating starting pitchers:
- Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (93)
- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies (90)
- Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers (92)
- Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers (91)
- Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals (90)
Only one relief pitcher had a 90 or better overall rating with Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians with a 91. Here are the rest of the top relief pitchers in the game:
- Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians (88)
- Mason Miller, The Athletics (88)
- Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays (86)
- Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles (85)
- Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals (85)
Best Catchers in MLB The Show 25
Dodgers catcher Will Smith is also the only player in his position to have an overall rating over 90, as he sits right at 90. Here are the other four players who round out the top catchers in MLB The Show 25:
- William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (89)
- Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (88)
- Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners (86)
- Yainer Diaz, Houston Astros (85)
Best First Basemen in MLB The Show 25
First base has its fill of top players with Phillies star Bryce Harper taking the top spot with a 95 overall. Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the others who are tied at 90 overall. Here’s a look at the rest of the top players at first base:
- Christian Walker, Houston Astros (88)
- Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves (87)
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets (85)
- Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians (84)
- Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox (80)
Best Second Basemen in MLB The Show 2025
At second base, two players take the cake with 90 or higher overall ratings in the game with Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte leading the way at 96. Once again, a Dodgers player is on the list with Mookie Betts behind Marte with a 95 overall. Here are some others at second base who have high overall ratings:
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (88)
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (88)
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees (86)
- Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies (83)
- Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays (83)
Best Third Basemen in MLB The Show 25
The Guardians’ top player, Jose Ramirez, is the top third baseman in the game, with an overall rating of 95. There is a four-way tie for second at an 86 overall rating. Here’s a look at the best of the rest at third base:
- Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (86)
- Eugenio Suarez, Arizona Diamondbacks (86)
- Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants (86)
- Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (86)
- Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins (85)
Best Shortstops in MLB The Show 25
Shortstop has nothing short of talent as six players have a 90 or higher overall rating. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. leads the way with a 96 overall rating. Here are the rest of the shortstops who are at 90 or above:
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (95)
- Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (94)
- Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (93)
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (92)
- Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (90)
Best Outfielders in MLB The Show 25
Closing things out in the outfield, Judge and Soto take the top spots at a 99 overall rating. Seven other outfielders are at a 90 or higher overall rating. Here’s a look at who also made the top outfielders’ list:
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (96)
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (93)
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (93)
- Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs (93)
- Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (92)
- Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics (90)
- Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (90)
MLB The Show 25 Special Ratings
During the live show MLB The Show 25 had, in collaboration with MLB Network, they shared some of the top players with certain ratings.
The Triple Digits Club consists of pitchers who have a velocity of 100 miles per hour or higher. Angels pitcher Ben Joyce has the highest velocity in the game as he can throw a 4-seam fastball at 102.1 miles per hour. Here are the other pitchers who can clock it in at 100 miles per hour or higher:
- Mason Miller, 4-seam fastball at 100.9 mph
- Johan Duran, 4-seam fastball at 100.5 mph
- Justin Martinez, sinker at 100.1 mph
- Seth Halvorsen, 2-seam fastball at 100.1 mph
- Abner Uribe, 4-seam fastball at 100.1 mph
- Paul Skenes, 4-seam fastball at 100 mph
The next is the “catch them if you can” category with players with a 90+ overall rating in speed and steal. Two players are tied as Elly De La Cruz and Chandler Simpson both have a 99 overall speed and steal. Here are the rest that are over 90 in both categories:
- Corbin Carroll, 94 speed and 99 steal
- Dairon Blanco, 94 speed and 95 steal
- David Hamilton, 90 speed and 95 steal
- Esteury Ruiz, 90 speed and 90 steal
The “you glove to see it” category focuses on players who have a 90+ overall in field and arm. Brenton Doyle and Jose Siri are tied as both have a 97 rating in field and a 99 rating in arm. Here’s a look at the rest who are over a 90 in field and arm:
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, 96 field and 99 arm
- Michael A. Taylor, 95 field and 90 arm
- Blake Perkins, 93 field and 92 arm
- Elly De La Cruz, 90 field and 99 arm
- Cristian Pache, 90 field and 92 arm
