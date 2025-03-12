How to Compete in MLB The Show 25 PlayStation Tournaments
- MLB The Show 25 officially joins the Playstation Tournaments lineup
- Players can compete in weekly events for a variety of prizes
- The first Celebration Series begins on April 21
Inching closer to the launch date of MLB The Show 25, gamers got more details on what to expect when it comes to PlayStation Tournaments.
On Tuesday, the game provided information about when tournaments will begin, who can participate in them, the different mode prizes, and more. Players can expect tournaments in March and April.
Here’s all the details MLB The Show 25 players need to know:
Everything Players Need to Know About PlayStation Tournaments-MLB The Show 25
The good news for players is that daily PlayStation Tournaments are back for MLB The Show 25. Gamers will be able to win stubs, different tournament packs, and exclusive avatars. Other tournaments based on difficulty played in Diamond Dynasty will include All-Star, Hall of Fame, and Legend.
First, beta tournaments will be held for those with early access to the game. They will run from March 14 through 18. Those who play in those tournaments will earn a PlayStation Esports Beta Avatar.
Players can play in daily tournaments when the game launches on March 18. The first Celebration Series will occur from April 21 through 27. Exhibition mode and Diamond Dynasty tournaments, excluding Legend, will consist of 16-player brackets playing in three-inning games. The series is best of three, and the winner advances to the tournament.
For Diamond Dynasty in Legend difficulty only, the brackets are formatted differently, with 32-player brackets. Those series are also three games and best-of-three series. Here is a breakdown of each prize you can win for participating in tournaments with different difficulties and modes, as well as the schedule for when the tournaments begin:
Related Articles: Top 5 Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 25
Daily Tournaments Schedule (Pacific Time)
- Exhibition Mode: All-Star Difficulty starts at 3:00 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty starts at 4:00 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty starts at 5:00 pm
- Exhibition Mode: All-Star Difficulty starts at 6:00 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Legend Difficulty starts at 6:30 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty starts at 7:00 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty start at 8:00 pm
Daily Tournament Prizes
Exhibition Mode
- 1st Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 16th Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty
- 1st Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 16th Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty
- 1st Place – 5,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 2,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 16th Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: Legend Difficulty
- 1st Place – 7,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 5,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 2,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 8th Place – 500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 9th through 32nd Place – 1 Avatar
Celebration Series Schedule (Pacific Time)
- Exhibition Mode: All-Star Difficulty starts at 2:00 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty starts at 2:30 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty starts at 3:30 pm
- Exhibition Mode: All-Star Difficulty starts at 4:30 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Legend Difficulty starts at 5:30 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty starts at 7:30 pm
- Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty start at 8:30 pm
Celebration Series Prizes
Exhibition Mode
- 1st Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 16th Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: All-Star Difficulty
- 1st Place – 5,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 2,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 8th Place – 500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 9th through 32nd Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: Hall of Fame Difficulty
- 1st Place – 7,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 5,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 2,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 8th Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 9th through 32nd Place – 1 Avatar
Diamond Dynasty: Legend Difficulty
- 1st Place – 10,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Prestige Avatar
- 2nd Place – 7,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 3rd & 4th Place – 2,500 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 5th through 8th Place – 1,000 Stubs, 1 PS5 Tournament Card Pack, 1 Avatar
- 9th through 32nd Place – 1 Avatar
Related Articles: Ted Williams Leads New Class of MLB The Show 25 Legends