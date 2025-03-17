MLB The Show 25: How to Become #1 Overall Draft Pick in Road to the Show
MLB The Show 25 has updated its "Road to the Show" mode to be the most in-depth it has been in the series, but the goal is still the same: to be the number one pick in the MLB Draft.
There are three sections of the mode players go through before reaching the majors. They will have to play through high school, the MLB Combine and college. So what needs to happen during those sections to help be the top pick in the draft?
Here's a step-by-step breakdown of how to get the job done.
High School Ranks in Road to the Show
After you customize your player, you will be thrown into senior day in high school, where you will have four schools to choose from. Here are your choices:
- Central Stars
- West Eagles
- Northeast Bulldogs
- East Bobcats
Picking a high school has no bearings into where you get picked as it just gives you more customization into your experience. The three games you will play in though will have immediate impact into your draft stock.
Whether you decide to play pitcher or any of the hitting/fielding positions, it's important to take advantage of every opportunity.
Strikeouts or forcing easy defensive fielding for your teammates can help the pitcher have a better chance of being selected high. Switching up your pitches and allowing less runs helps set your offense up with success the rest of the game.
It's the same for batters as they must get hits or force walks at each bat. While hitting home are an obvious plus, going for the home run balls doesn't always work out. Get good consistent hits and even if you get out, moving runners into scoring position or them actually on a sacrifice out still makes it a productive at-bats.
After every at bat, fielding, and batter to pitch, you will either get positive or negative points. The goal is to get as many positive points as possible. That's why even a sacrifice that moves a runner up still gives you positive points, so don't worry about getting one more out as long as runs are being scored or the team is set up for points.
At specific points in the game, gamers will receive a dynamic challenge, and they can receive big rewards for making a big play at an essential moment in the game. Make sure to pick a challenge that you can realistically achieve and whichever, and convert on whichever of the three choices you make of the three choices you make, convert on it.
The season's outcome is also important. From senior day to two playoff games, gamers will have three games to play. Winning a state title is very important to achieve, as well as playing well in all games to secure a first round selection.
Players receive tokens after games based on they performed. The better you perform, the more tokens you win. That means once you get tokens, check to see after every game if you can upgrade your player. This will help increase your players overall, making games easier.
MLB Combine in Road to the Show
Winning and playing well in high school is essential, but performing well at the MLB Combine is just as important if not more important. Players will participate in the MLB Combine at the Arizona Diamondbacks home stadium, Chase Field, which consists of four days of workouts and games to play.
Batters and pitchers will have different workouts that they will have to do on day one of the combine. These workouts will focus on how deep you can hit the ball, pitching challenges, and fielding opportunities with real-time moments to hit buttons or more analog stick to the circle for an accurate throw. Make sure to get an A grade on every challenge/workout you do, as that dramatically improves your chances of getting into the first round.
Days two through four are single games played on each day. This works the same as the games on the high school level except the games will be tougher as the player is going up against college level players so the pitches will be faster and the batters will be more reactive on pitches.
College Ranks in Road to the Show
Throughout high school and the MLB Combine, your player will be scouted by college teams and will make scholarship offers to you. Depending on how well the player performs, you will either get a few colleges making you an offer, or all of them if you are good enough.
Here are the eight schools that will pursue you or could end up playing against in the college baseball tournament:
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Cal State Fullerton Titans
- Vanderbilt Commodores
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- TCU Horned Frogs
- UCLA Bruins
- Tennessee Volunteers
After the MLB Combine, you will commit to a college where you can play baseball. The MLB Draft occurs and you find out where you are selected. It is important to note that no matter what happens, you cannot go number one overall right out of high school. Your player can be picked in the top five, but will never be the number one pick.
Once the draft ends, your player must decide whether to opt out of college and go straight to the pros or play four years in college. If you want to be the number one overall pick, the only correct response is to go to college and play at your school of choice.
In college, the mode moves four years into the future where you play your last four games of the season. It will be essential to run the tables and win the tournament and national championship as that can affect your draft status. Playing well in the games is also essential to moving up in the draft.
The good news is that your player won't have to go through the MLB Combine again, so it all depends on how well you play in college. If everything goes well, you should find your player as the top player selected in the MLB Draft.
How to Compete in MLB the Show Tournaments
Daily tournaments are held for games in MLB The Show 25, whether you are playing on All-Star, Hall of Fame, or Legend difficulty. Winning these tournaments comes with prizes that include stubs, card packs and avatars. For more on how the tournaments work and when they happen, check out our article to read the details.
