MLB The Show 25 Soundtrack Full Tracklist, Release Date
One of the biggest things gamers wait to hear before the game is released is seeing who will be included in the soundtrack.
Last week, MLB The Show 25 released its list of 39 songs. The songs can be heard on the game’s Spotify playlist for those who want to hear them before its release on March 18.
Gamers will enjoy different styles of music, including a mixture of hip-hop, rock, R&B, soul, and more. Kendrick Lamar is the biggest name artist on the soundtrack, and he is the only one with more than one song to hear, with " reincarnated” and “Alright.”
Here is the full list of songs on the MLB The Show 25 soundtrack:
Related Articles: Top 5 Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 25
MLB The Show 25 Soundtrack
- Ab-Soul & Zacari – Do Better
- Bad Bunny – Pero Ya No
- Bilmuri – THE END
- Black Thought – State Prisoner
- Blu & Exile – Dancing In The Rain
- Blvck Svm – tarragonbutter
- CARRTOONS & Nigel Hall – Groceries
- COIN – Take It On Leave It
- Cordae – Back on the Road featuring Lil Wayne
- De La Soul – The Magic Number
- Dune Rats – Be Like You
- Gamalier – El Dueno de la Aldea
- GLU – Boggie Man
- JD McPherson – Sunshine Getaway
- Kal Banx Smino & Buddy – HOP OUT CHO FEELINS
- Kendrick Lamar – reincarnated
- Kendrick Lamar – Alright
- Kenny Beats – Hold My Head
- Leon Bridges – Bad Bad News
- Liza – Give In
- Lupe Fiasco – Kick Push
- Malik B. & Mr. Green – Dolla Bill
- Marvin Gaye – Come Get To This
- Maze – We Are One (Feat. Frankie Beverly)
- Naughty By Nature – Uptown Anthem
- Oh He Dead – Is It My Love
- Pa Salieu – Allergy
- PawPaw Rod – Cherry Tree
- RUFUS DU SOL – Levitating
- SiR & Anderson .Paak – POETRY IN MOTION
- Smino – mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months
- Snakehips & Earthgang – Glimmer
- Spiritual Cramp – Talkin’ On The Internet
- The Dip – Slow Sipper
- The Teskey Brothers – Oceans of Emotions
- Trombone Shorty – Shortyville
- Vince Staples – ARE YOU WITH THAT?
- Wale – Mission Statement (Feat. T-Minus)
- Wilderwater – Keys To The Kingdom
Related Articles: Ted Williams Leads New Class of MLB The Show 25 Legends
Esports Impact
While a soundtrack itself may have little impact on the competitive components of a video game, it does play a huge factor in broadcast logistics. Famously, multiple stages in Super Smash Bros. have had to be banned from tournament play because the songs played on those stages will flag YouTube copyright. Sports games like MLB the Show 25 run so many songs that will easily flag copyright that it can be a big risk to streamers and tournament broadcasters. These entities will need to consider which songs are safe to play, or have an alternate solution for background music while competing in the game.