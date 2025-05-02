MLB The Show 25's Tenth Update Takes Care of Gameplay, Game Mode Issues
Another week, another important update made for MLB The Show 25.
On Friday morning, an update was deployed for the game's PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch versions. The most essential updates affected gameplay, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, and Stadium Creator. Multiple players also received updates to their models in the game.
MLB The Show 25 tries to make one update a week. The game has also been focused on adding legends as the weeks go on.
Here's a look at the major updates made to MLB The Show 25 to start May:
Related Articles: MLB The Show 25 Ninth Game Update Focuses on Gameplay and Road to the Show
Gameplay Fixes
There were three issues involving wins and ELO, where it incorrectly awarded wins to users who played quick co-op. That has been resolved. Players wanting to forfeit in head-to-head mode can now "tap to accept" on the screen instead of "press and hold to accept."
GOAT difficulty has experienced some adjustments, with PCI size overall slightly increased. There is a reduced penalty for low and away pitches. The timing of the batter's strides was fixed to make it more realistic on the field. Co-op mode experienced some crashes that are no longer an issue.
Game Modes Tweaks
Diamond Dynasty received some attention with the update, as a bug was fixed regarding Diamond Quest and how Zone Sweeper rewards were incorrect with stubs and XP. A roster attribute update will occur on Friday at noon PST, which will result in existing marketplace buy and sell orders being canceled and refunded if they are outside the stub limits set by a player item's updated overall.
Franchise mode fixed an issue with stats resetting when pinch-hitting or a pitching change was made through the Quick Manage menu. Another bug was resolved with free agents' stats showing zero when negotiating contracts on the screen. Created players will now have the MLB Debut patch on their uniforms in their first game of the season.
Related Articles: MLB The Show 25 Guide to Rebuilding the Chicago White Sox in Year One
Stadium Creator fixed a few bugs that prevented users from loading stadiums they created in other editions of MLB The Show. Gamers' created stadiums will now have the correct preview images in the Stadium Vault. Any stadiums made can now be used online. There was an issue with lighting in dugouts and outfield walls flickering, but that bug has been resolved.
Storylines only had one bug fixed as the wrong player would pop up in the "try again" screen after a moment was failed by the gamer. Road to the Show also had one fix with in-game tickers now being shown during the games.
Other Issues Resolved
Gamers playing as the Chicago White Sox can wear their 2025 Connect uniforms in games. Frame rates will no longer drop when a runner is on base. The commentary received some attention, with minor bugs being fixed.
13 players within the game had their player models updated. Here is the list of players:
Related Articles: Best Defensive Players in MLB The Show 25
- Patrick Murphy
- Oscar Gonzalez
- Cole Roederer
- Jason Alexander
- Francisco Lindor
- Dylan Cease
- Jorge Lopez
- Nathan Lukes
- Adley Rutschman
- Anthony Bender
- Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Nick Gonzaeles
- Cade Bunnell
- Paul Molitor
Esports Impact
Online modes such as Diamond Dynasty should see fewer issues with their rewards and purchases. GOAT's difficulty fix should make it slightly easier on players with complaints surrounding how quickly a game can be challenging with just one mistake in the strike zone. The improvements will continue to come with gameplay, as that and Diamond Dynasty have been grabbing the most attention.