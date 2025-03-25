MLB The Show 25 Update #4: Uniform Fixes, Big Diamond Quest Improvements
Another big update has occurred in MLB The Show 25 that will help make improvements to the game.
On Tuesday morning, an update was deployed to PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Many of the improvements were made to the quality of the game and eliminating bugs and crashes in the game.
Here's a look at all the changes that were made on and off the field:
Related Articles: Best Batting Stances in MLB The Show 25
On-Field Changes
Gamers playing as the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will be able to wear their 2025 City Connect uniforms. In addition to the presentation, commentary was corrected where incorrect commentary occurred multiple times in a game. The viewable screen area in PlayStation 5 versions has been fixed, as it was being cropped incorrectly.
There were issues fixed with the gameplay, including mound visits not freezing during online head-to-head and co-op. Crashes have been the focus of this update, as the game also includes hits to the outfield, among other ones that have occurred. Another issue was fixed that caused left-handed first basemen to use a right-handed pickoff tag.
Related Articles: 10 Best Batters in MLB The Show 25 Ranked
Off-Field Changes
Detroit Tigers uniforms in franchise mode and March to October mode were fixed after their spring training uniforms were used for every game.
Diamond Quest got a couple of updates, as peanuts can be carried over between maps in the mode. There is also an in-game message that warns gamers what happens if they quit a game or challenge.
In Storylines, the "Blazing Speed" moment can be completed by users who have turned off ShowTime opportunities.
Esports Impact
This was a good one for Diamond Quest players. Peanuts being carried over through the maps is a solid benefit to the mode. The crashes will enhance the quality of the game, especially online, with more stability all around. While there will be continued fixes to bugs in the game, this one was a good step forward to avoid online games ending early.
Related Articles: Pitching Attributes, Top 10 Pitchers Guide in MLB The Show 25