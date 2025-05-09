MLB The Show 25 Update Addresses Created Stadium Issues
MLB The Show 25 has given another game update to be made to make improvements.
On Friday morning, the new update was deployed at 7:00 am EST, which had minor fixes to two game modes. New uniforms were also added, and more player models were updated.
Before the new update was announced, the game also had an announcement about how they would handle created stadiums. Issues have been reported on it, and now the game has acted on those to improve.
Here's a look at the eleventh update and changes made to the game:
Created Stadiums Update
Not included in the update, but still equally important, was the game announcing Thursday that created stadiums have been temporarily disable from head to head games. There is an issue they are currently working on resolving to be added in a future update to the game.
Their social media post added that if both players select a created stadium as the home field, it will default to the Colorado Rockies' stadium, Coors Field. If one user selects a created stadium, it will default to that user's selected stadium.
Game Mode Updates
Diamond Dynasty gets another update to the mode as it fixed a bug where users could not adjust their lineups in Mini Seasons.
Road to the Show also fixed a bug that prevented players from getting monthly manager meetings while playing in the minors. These meetings are important to determine where the player stands and how close they are to getting called up to Major League Baseball.
Other Game Updates
The gameplay got a minor update, and a freeze could occur in co-op mode. New uniforms are available, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins getting their 2025 City Connect uniforms added.
As the season progressed, the game made sure to make updates on player models. Eight more saw themselves updated:
- Tyler Alexander
- Tink Hence
- Jose Leclerc
- Orion Kerkering
- Jung Hoo Lee
- Christian Yelich
- Joseph Ortiz
- Ryan Helsley
Esports Impact
While this wasn't the most significant update to the game, the issues with created stadiums will disappoint content creators and fans of MLB The Show 25. The game modes were not affected as much with the overall update, as it was more about the game's cosmetics versus many issues this time.
