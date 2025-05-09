How to Watch MLS on EA Sports FC Mobile
History will be made on Saturday as EA Sports FC Mobile fans can watch a live soccer game from their game.
EA and Major League Soccer have partnered to broadcast four MLS games on FC Mobile this season, with the first game being on Saturday. It will be the first time EA has ever broadcast a live sporting event on any of its games.
“By being able to watch select live MLS Season Pass matches within EA Sports FC Mobile, we’re continuing a commitment to our players to bring them closer to the game they love, by investing in innovation and growing experiences offered through our platform,” VP of EA Sports FC Mobile Lawrence Koh said in a statement released earlier this week.
“Alongside our partners at MLS and Apple TV, we share a dedication to a fan-first future of football, and we look forward to the reaction from fans worldwide as we continue to build on this moment for the future of EA Sports FC Mobile.”
Details on How to Watch the MLS Game on FC Mobile
The first game to be broadcast on FC Mobile will be on Saturday between the LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls. It kicks off at 7:30 pm EST. This will be a live simulcast through Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.
FC Mobile will also have a section in the game where players can access the Football Centre. It is described as a hub that gives gamers up-to-date content based on real-life soccer events. Players can play matchups in-game and complete a featured Showdown Player Exchange before the real-life match starts.
FC Mobile players watching live games will benefit from being rewarded with in-game currency. They can also sign up to watch MLS matches on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which is free for the first month on a trial basis.
The second live game on FC Mobile will occur on May 17, between Atlanta United FC and the Philadelphia Union. Two more matchups will be determined later in the year, and they will be games in September.
Esports Impact
Watching live games and being rewarded with in-game currency is a bonus when players are playing the game. According to what is happening in real life, this could open the door for other online aspects and competitions to occur. It could open the door for other leagues like the Premier League to open their doors to EA to broadcast their games and reward players for watching them.