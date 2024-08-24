NBA 2K25 Release Guide — Date, System Requirements, Play Early
Basketball fans are wondering if NBA 2K25 will revive the series and they can find out very soon. Here's what you need to know about the game's release date and system requirements.
NBA 2K25 has its haters despite not being out yet, but the return of Auction House has some gamers coming around and hoping for the best. Ready to put together an all-star team?
NBA 2K25 Release Date
NBA 2K25 is coming out September 6, 2024.
The new basketball sim game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC. It's currently available to pre-order on all platforms but doing so on PS5 will get you:
- 2x MyTEAM Promo Packs
- MyPLAYER Gamerplate
- 5,000 VC
Can You Play NBA 2K25 Early?
Yes!
If you pre-order the game before September 6, you can play two days early on all platforms (except Nintendo Switch).
Preload your copy of NBA 2K25 so it's ready to start playing right when it becomes available to do so. You should be given the option to preload the game wherever you purchased it.
NBA 2K25 Editions
There are three versions of NBA 2K25 available:
- Standard - $69.99
- All-Star - $99.99
- Hall of Fame - $149.99
Check out what each edition comes with here, ranging from virtual currency to cosmetics to MyTEAM contents. The official site does not list the price of the All-Star and Hall of Fame editions — do with that information what you will.
Recommended System Requirements For NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 will take 16 GB of space. Make sure you have this available before preloading the game. You may want to buy extra storage if needed. If it's impossible, the minimum requirement is 8 GB.
Recommended System Requirements:
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics Card: Unknown
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10600
- File Size: 150 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)