NBA 2K25 Season 2 Guide: Gravity Ball, MyCareer Rewards, and Updates
It’s been a little over a month since the release of NBA 2K25 as basketball fans have been venturing through everything the newest NBA 2K iteration has to offer. In just a short amount of time, players have had to unpack numerous additions and removals from the game.
Whether it was finding out Blake Griffin was no longer in the NBA 2K Series or learning how to adjust to the new Shot Meter changes, every NBA 2K player has needed to adapt to everything in the game. Now, NBA 2K25 players are wondering what are the new things to keep note of as the game moves into Season 2.
Here are the key details you need to take note of as Season 2 of NBA 2K25 officially kicks off in your guide to navigating the new terrains.
Key MyCareer and MyTeam Rewards in NBA 2K25 Season 2
The first month of NBA 2K25 provided players with an onslaught of MyCAREER rewards. Some of the rewards available are MYPLAYER cosmetics, MYCOURT themes, Emotes, and Green Releases. Now, players will be greeted with even more rewards as the popular basketball series lets players expand on their MyPLAYER collection of rewards. Players will receive different rewards starting from Level One all the way to Level 40 as players will be looking to acquire every single level’s goodies before the end of Season 2.
Here are some of the key rewards available for players, according to the official NBA 2K25 site:
- Level 12 Zombie Eyes
- Level 14 Go-Kart
- Level 20 Stuff the Magic Dragon Mascot
- Level 23 Media Day hairstyle
- Level 32 2K x New Balance TWO WXY v5 Shoe
- Level 36 Season 2 REC Arm Sleeve
- Level 38 ‘Power’ Teammate
- Level 39 Mummy Costume
- Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen)
Key MyTeam Rewards available in NBA 2K25 Season 2
Similar to MyCareer, players will be able to gain new rewards as they level up in Season 2 where players will be able to gain MyTeam Rewards through each level up until Level 40. Each level range offers players a wide variety of different goodies and cards that will look wonderful in your digital collection.
Here are some other key MyTeam Rewards available for players in Season 2 of NBA 2K25:
- Level 1 Sapphire Jamal Murray Card
- Level 20 Amethyst Obi Toppin Card
- Level 34 Deluxe Pack Wheel Spin
- Level 35 Diamong James Worthy Card
- Level 37 HOF Badge
- Level 40 Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton Card
What is Gravity Ball in NBA 2K25?
Gravity Ball is one of the newest game modes introduced to NBA 2K25 in Season 2 as this new fast-paced online multiplayer game mode pits players into an unconventional competitive game mode.
In Gravity Ball, players will enter an arena where they will compete in either 3v3 or 5v5 game modes. Players will aim to outscore their enemy opponents as they aim at several numbered targets. Teammates will work closely with their allies to move past the enemy defenses through fun power-up items and find cool ways to gain possession of the ball and outplay their opponents. With an onslaught of unique gameplay mechanisms, Gravity Ball allows NBA 2K25 players to experience a new interactive style of play for those interested in trying it out.
How much does Gravity Ball cost?
Gravity Ball is an optional DLC mode available for $7.99 for NBA 2K25 players looking to change up their usual repetition of Ranked Games. While it can be fun to practice new strategies and techniques, taking some time away from the stresses of the court and dabbling in unique game modes can also be fun.
For now, players should be sure to enjoy everything Season 2 of NBA 2K25 has to offer and acquire all of the rewards and goodies possible before the eventual start of Season 3.
Season 2 of NBA 2K25 was released on October 18, 2024, a little over a month after the game’s initial release date on September 6, 2024. Those looking for more updates should be sure to check out the new NBA2K25 Season 2 Soundtrack as players start to get into the new season. Additionally, players just returning to the NBA2K series should check out our piece detailing who has been removed in NBA 2K25 and how to earn Virtual Currency.