NBA 2K25 Unveils Season 2 Soundtrack Ft. Central Cee, Larry June
The game teamed up with EMPIRE to curate the hip-hop tracklist.
NBA 2K25 has partnered with the record label EMPIRE to create the soundtrack for the game’s forthcoming second season. Launching on Friday, October 18, the new season of the basketball simulation will feature tracks from artists signed to EMPIRE, ranging from rising acts to household names.
In addition the soundtrack, NBA 2K25 and EMPIRE will be debuting an exclusive line of in-game apparel designed by the label’s Brandon Murio.
Every Song on the NBA 2K25 Season 2 Soundtrack
- “Ballin” by Lil Yee & Lil Pete
- “Demons In The Dark” by Money Man & Key Glock
- “Legacy” by Babyface Ray
- “Rules” feat. BossMan Dlow by Sauce Walka
- “Grab Yo Skates” byBabyTron
- “Wave” by Asake& Central Cee
- “2 Million Up” by Peezy
- “Magnum P.I.” by Larry June
- “On Point” by LUCKI
- “Nothing is Forever” by HAARPER
- “forward back” by 310babii
Ahead of the release of Season 2, players can check out our guide to NBA 2K25's MyCareer mode.
