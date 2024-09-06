NBA 2K25 September Locker Codes
NBA 2K25 is nearly on its way as players are gearing up to enjoy a bevy of upgrades and additions from previous NBA 2K iterations. One of the things that is a prominent tradition, however, are NBA 2K Locker Codes. NBA 2K Locker Codes grant players a number of free items in MyCareer and MyTeam that make it one of NBA 2K’s most popular traditions.
With NBA 2K 25 set to release on September 6, 2024, that means Locker Codes will soon be up for grabs. Here is everything you need to know about NBA 2K25 Locker Codes, September’s active codes, and how players can redeem these codes in-game.
How to redeem NBA 2K25 Locker Codes
Players will be able to redeem NBA 2K25 Locker Codes by going into MyTeam and clicking the Market Tab. From, there players should scroll down to “Locker Codes” and then type in their respective codes. From there, all you need to do is enjoy the wide range of items that come with these Locker Codes.
Just remember that these Locker Codes are case-sensitive, so be sure that the capitalizations and numbers are all correct. If not, there could run into some issues activating their respective codes.
NBA 2K25 September 2024 Codes
Only two NBA 2K25 Locker Codes are available to players prior to the game’s release. Additionally, these two NBA 2K25 Locker Codes are unique and exclusive to each player.
In order to retrieve these codes, players must sign up/sign in to the NBA website and create an account. Once players have an account on the NBA website, they will be granted two codes from the Benefits, Voting, and Badges page for MyPlayer and MyTeam items.
September Locker Codes:
- NBA 2K25 Rewards: Level Up — grants players 2 level skips, 10 games of skill boosts and one hour XP coins in MyCAREER and MyTEAM.
- NBA 2K25 Rewards: Season 1 — grants players MyPlayer merch and two MyTeam Series 1 packs.
Will there be more NBA 2K25 Locker Codes?
While only two codes exist prior to the official release of NBA 2K25, players will be able to acquire more Locker Codes throughout the year. The Locker Codes will include a wide variety of different Locker Code rarities. While some codes in teh future will be universal like the two mentioned above, others will only be available to a limited number of players and for a limited period of time.
As previously mentioned, these Locker Codes will range from MyTeam packs and cards, MyCareer skill boosts, and a lot more.
Finally, these codes will pop up anywhere and everywhere. NBA 2K Locker Codes are revealed in numerous places like during NBA games and live on ESPN. However, NBA 2K Locker Codes drop regularly in-game on 2KTV and Twitter so be sure to stay posted there.
Those looking to stay up-to-date with the release of NBA 2K25 should be sure to check out our NBA 2K25 Release Guide, as well as the Top 25 Rated Players in NBA 2K25.