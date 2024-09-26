How to Use the NBA 2K25 Shot Meter
The NBA 2K25 Shot Meter has become a point of contention for longtime NBA 2K players. With numerous changes made to the system for the shot meter, many fans are curious as to how to work with these new changes or how to remove them. Luckily, the game has provided players with numerous options to change the shot meter in line with their personal preferences.
Here is everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Shot Meter.
What is the NBA 2K25 Shot Meter?
The NBA 2K shot meter is the mechanics used to help players pinpoint their timings to know when their character should release the ball. This will appear when the player uses either Square/X or the right stick. This will then prompt a meter that starts to fill up. However, the new shot meter features an arrow system instead of the usual semi-circle.
How does the NBA 2K25 Shot Meter Work?
Players can choose between the Arrow (default) Ring, and Dial. Instead of “freezing” when you release the shot button, every meter animates from beginning to end. So instead of freezing, imagine it is a timeline of the shot animation instead of the traditional meter.
You will want to release the button the exact frame the meter disappears from your screen. While different, a benefit of this is that these meters are much more accurate online.
How do you remove the shot meter in NBA 2K25?
Players can change the NBA 2K25 shot meter to align with their preference so they aren't stuck with these specific settings.
How to change settings in main menu
- Head to the Features section of the game’s main menu.
- Select the Customize HUD option at the bottom of the screen.
- Choose the Shot Meter Shot option on this new screen.
- Choose the size, visibility, location, and style of the shot meter.
Players that actually opt to turn off the shot meter will gain extra benefits for playing without the shot meter, such as a larger grace period for shots.
How to change settings during a game
Sometimes, players may forget to change their settings outside of a game and would want to change it mid-match. Those looking to make changes to the setting can do so by first pressing the pause button. From there, players should go to the Options section before heading over to Customize HUD. Similar to the previous method, select Shot Meter Shot which will take you to the same screen where you can choose how to customize your shot meter.
The new NBA 2K25 is a point of contention for longtime NBA 2K fans. While it is uncertain if the old system will be back in this iteration, players should check out our guide on the best NBA 2K25 Center Builds and NBA 2K25 Locker Codes.