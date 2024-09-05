Esports illustrated

Top 25 Players in NBA 2K25

Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline the list of top rated players in NBA 2K25.

Sage Datuin

Image via 2k Games

The highly-anticipated release of NBA 2K25 on September 6, 2024, has avid basketball fans and gamers excited to play the newest iteration of the popular NBA 2K series. One of the most exciting pieces of information surrounding the annual release of each NBA 2k game is the NBA 2K Player Ratings.

Here is the list of the top 25 rated players in NBA 2k25.

1. Nikola Jokic: 97 Rating

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates after their win against Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets Center and Three-Time MVP Winner Nikola Jokic headlines the NBA 2K25 Player Ratings with a rating of 97. Jokic is one of NBA's brightest stars and is already in the conversation for one of the greatest centers of all time at 29 years old. With one NBA Championship under his belt, players will look to utilize Jokic's diverse skillset to win championships in NBA 2K25.

2. Luka Doncic: 97 Rating

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the firs half of game four against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is coming off of an incredible playoffs run that saw him lead the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance. Doncic is a high-scoring guard that allow players to utilize his exceptional offense from all perimeters. Though he maintains his player rating of 97 from NBA 2K24, Doncic shares the top player rating title with Jokic and our next entry in NBA 2K25.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 Rating

Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks
Apr 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The two-time NBA MVP rounds out the top three rated players as he, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic stand tied for the top with 97 player ratings in NBA 2k25. Antetokounmpo is the model of consistency in the NBA 2K series as he enjoys his fifth consecutive player rating above 95. In a game where only eight athletes boast a player rating of 95 and above, Antetokounmpo continues to dominate due to his strong defense and dunking skills.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 Rating

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunde
May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives beside Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The 2024 NBA MVP Runner-Up is coming off of a career year with the Oklahoma City Thunder as his 96 Player Rating is his highest player rating in the NBA 2K series yet. As the star of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gigeous-Alexander stands as his team's only player with a rating above 90 in NBA 2K25. That being said, Gilgeous-Alexander's well-rounded game will always be enough to stand up to NBA 2K25's most prolific names.

5. Joel Embiid: 96 Rating

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2023 NBA MVP rounds out the top five player ratings in NBA 2k25 as Embiid's well-rounded skillset as the 76ers Center nets him a favorable rating once more in NBA 2k25. Joel Embiid has been an elite player in the NBA 2K series for the past five years, but since NBA 2K23, Embiid has been one of the game's best with his third player rating above 95. 76ers fans will have a great time being able to control their favorite big man in NBA 2K25.

The Remaining Top Rated Players in NBA 2k25

While the top five rated players in NBA 2k25 stand above the rest of the league. The remaining players in the top 25 can all stand toe-to-toe with the top five. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James tops the list of the best-of-the-rest with an NBA 2k25 Player Rating of 95. Other standout stars amongst the top 10 include Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and reigning NBA Finals Champions and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

The remaining players within the top 25 rated players in NBA 2k25 are comprised of the following players.

  6. LeBron James: 95
  7. Steph Curry: 95
  8. Jayson Tatum: 95
  9. Kevin Durant: 94
  10. Anthony Davis: 94
  11. Anthony Edwards: 93
  12. Devin Booker: 93
  13. Jalen Brunson: 93
  14. Donovan Mitchell: 92
  15. Jaylen Brown: 92
  16. Kyrie Irving: 92
  17. Kawhi Leonard: 92
  18. Victor Wembanyama: 91
  19. Tyrese Haliburton: 90
  20. Ja Morant: 90
  21. Damian Lillard: 89
  22. Jimmy Butler: 89
  23. Paolo Banchero: 89
  24. Paul George: 89
  25. Trae Young: 89
  26. Tyrese Maxley: 89

Those looking for more information surrounding NBA 2k25’s official release on September 6, 2024 should check out our NBA 2k25 release guide to learn more.

Published
Sage Datuin

SAGE DATUIN

Sage got his start in esports as a volunteer writer in 2016 for esports organization, Dignitas. Since then, he has continued to work on his craft as a journalist and reporter for a number of established esports publications, such as esports.gg, Unikrn, Akshon Esports, Howla, The Player’s Lobby, Nerd Street Gamers, and most recently Dot Esports. Now, as a member of Esports Illustrated’s content team, Sage’s primary duties are centered around creating groundbreaking written and video content about the esports industry that impacts the community in a meaningful way. Sage graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology and Informatics. There, he was a member of the Rutgers Esports Executive Board, both as the head of the fighting game community and a videographer/photographer for the Content team.

