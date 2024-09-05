Top 25 Players in NBA 2K25
The highly-anticipated release of NBA 2K25 on September 6, 2024, has avid basketball fans and gamers excited to play the newest iteration of the popular NBA 2K series. One of the most exciting pieces of information surrounding the annual release of each NBA 2k game is the NBA 2K Player Ratings.
Here is the list of the top 25 rated players in NBA 2k25.
1. Nikola Jokic: 97 Rating
Denver Nuggets Center and Three-Time MVP Winner Nikola Jokic headlines the NBA 2K25 Player Ratings with a rating of 97. Jokic is one of NBA's brightest stars and is already in the conversation for one of the greatest centers of all time at 29 years old. With one NBA Championship under his belt, players will look to utilize Jokic's diverse skillset to win championships in NBA 2K25.
2. Luka Doncic: 97 Rating
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is coming off of an incredible playoffs run that saw him lead the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance. Doncic is a high-scoring guard that allow players to utilize his exceptional offense from all perimeters. Though he maintains his player rating of 97 from NBA 2K24, Doncic shares the top player rating title with Jokic and our next entry in NBA 2K25.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 Rating
The two-time NBA MVP rounds out the top three rated players as he, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic stand tied for the top with 97 player ratings in NBA 2k25. Antetokounmpo is the model of consistency in the NBA 2K series as he enjoys his fifth consecutive player rating above 95. In a game where only eight athletes boast a player rating of 95 and above, Antetokounmpo continues to dominate due to his strong defense and dunking skills.
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 96 Rating
The 2024 NBA MVP Runner-Up is coming off of a career year with the Oklahoma City Thunder as his 96 Player Rating is his highest player rating in the NBA 2K series yet. As the star of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gigeous-Alexander stands as his team's only player with a rating above 90 in NBA 2K25. That being said, Gilgeous-Alexander's well-rounded game will always be enough to stand up to NBA 2K25's most prolific names.
5. Joel Embiid: 96 Rating
The 2023 NBA MVP rounds out the top five player ratings in NBA 2k25 as Embiid's well-rounded skillset as the 76ers Center nets him a favorable rating once more in NBA 2k25. Joel Embiid has been an elite player in the NBA 2K series for the past five years, but since NBA 2K23, Embiid has been one of the game's best with his third player rating above 95. 76ers fans will have a great time being able to control their favorite big man in NBA 2K25.
The Remaining Top Rated Players in NBA 2k25
While the top five rated players in NBA 2k25 stand above the rest of the league. The remaining players in the top 25 can all stand toe-to-toe with the top five. Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James tops the list of the best-of-the-rest with an NBA 2k25 Player Rating of 95. Other standout stars amongst the top 10 include Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and reigning NBA Finals Champions and Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.
The remaining players within the top 25 rated players in NBA 2k25 are comprised of the following players.
- LeBron James: 95
- Steph Curry: 95
- Jayson Tatum: 95
- Kevin Durant: 94
- Anthony Davis: 94
- Anthony Edwards: 93
- Devin Booker: 93
- Jalen Brunson: 93
- Donovan Mitchell: 92
- Jaylen Brown: 92
- Kyrie Irving: 92
- Kawhi Leonard: 92
- Victor Wembanyama: 91
- Tyrese Haliburton: 90
- Ja Morant: 90
- Damian Lillard: 89
- Jimmy Butler: 89
- Paolo Banchero: 89
- Paul George: 89
- Trae Young: 89
- Tyrese Maxley: 89
