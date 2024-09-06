Esports illustrated

How to Earn Virtual Currency in NBA 2K25

Here is how you can get more NBA2K25 Virtual Currency faster.

The determination and grind to become the best player on the NBA 2K25 court is both stressful and exciting. There are many different ways for NBA 2K25 players to improve their game where that hard work and effort is set to eventually pay off. That being said, wouldn’t it be great if there were a way to have their efforts start from a headstart?

Those looking for a headstart to their eventual journeys in NBA 2K25 will have that opportunity though NBA 2K25 Virtual Currency (VC) that allows players to purchase different items for your MyPlayer and MyTeam.

What is NBA 2K25 Virtual Currency (VC)?

NBA 2K25 Virtual Currency (VC) is the game’s main form of currency. NBA 2K25 VC can be earned in various fashions for free, where the main bulk of it is obtained through playing your career in MyPlayer or building an elite fantasy team in MyTeam. 

However, while these are great free options available for players, those looking to cut down on the amount of time to get more NBA 2K25 VC can also do this by buying 2K25 packs with actual money.

Here are all the Virtual Currency and Level Skip Prices that are in NBA 2K25.

All NBA 2K25 Virtual Currency (VC) Prices

Currently, there are seven different Virtual Currency packs that players are able to buy. Each of the seven different packs ranges in different price points. The lowest amount of NBA 2K25 VC available is 5,000 VC while the largest package has a massive 700,000 VC. 

Here are all the NBA 2K25 VC packs that are available for purchase in NBA 2K25.

  •  5,000 VC: $1.99 USD
  • 15,000 VC: $4.99 USD
  • 35,000 VC: $9.99 USD
  • 75,000 VC: $19.99 USD
  • 200,000 VC: $49.99 USD
  • 450,000 VC: $99.99 USD
  • 700,000 VC: $149.99 USD

Understandably, if players feel these price points are too high, there are free alternatives to gain more Virtual Currency. Players can look to play more game in MyCareer mode, increase game difficulty, post up MVP-level statlines, and complete incentives for endorsements.

All that matters is that players continue to enjoy their journey to become the best NBA 2K25 player they can be. NBA 2K25 is set to release on September 6, 2024. Those looking to gian more information on NBA 2K25 should look to check out our list on the top 25 player ratings in NBA 2K25, as well as our guide on NBA 2K25 Locker Codes.


Published
