NBA 2K26 Cover Athlete Revealed, Pre-Order Details Coming
Basketball fans are coming off the high of the end of the NBA season and the NBA Draft with the very first pieces of information of the latest installment.
On Tuesday, NBA 2K26 revealed its new cover athlete and teased details about pre-ordering the game. Last week, the game made its final update to the Arcade Edition, allowing fans to revisit some of the top moments from their next cover athlete.
No release date has been set yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in September. Here are all the new pieces of information that were released about 2K26.
Who is Gracing the Cover of NBA 2K26?
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named as the new cover athlete on NBA 2K26. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off leading the Thunder to their first NBA title after beating the Indiana Pacers in the finals.
It was a career year for the NBA's MVP as Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-best 32.7 points per game. He was also named Finals MVP after averaging 29.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game in seven games.
When NBA 2K25 launched last year, Gilgeous-Alexander had a 96 overall rating. By the end of the season, he was up to a 98 overall rating. As the cover athlete, he could be in line to be in the 99 overall club when the new game launches.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the second active Thunder player in franchise player to be on the cover of the game in an Oklahoma City uniform. Kevin Durant was the other one when he did it for NBA 2K13 and NBA 2K15.
Pre-Order Details to NBA 2K26
Gamers can finally put their hard-earned money towards the new NBA 2K game on Wednesday. No other details were revealed about what will be included in the pre-order.
Esports Impact
Gamers still have to wait two more months to see what's to come for the new NBA 2K26 release. The pre-order details are first, as there will be multiple different editions for fans to buy. One of the safest bets would be that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be in the conversation to be on the WNBA Edition cover.
After that, it will be about how 2K will evolve the game. The new EA Sports College Basketball game, set to release in a few years, will likely prompt 2K to improve their game. This could be their chance to get significantly ahead of EA with a strong release this year.
