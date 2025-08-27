When Can You Play NBA 2K26? Full Early Access Guide
- Learn how to play NBA 2K26 up to a full week early by participating in the Early Access window
- Compare the benefits of purchasing the premium bundles of 2K26
- Will 2K26 be available on your console?
The NBA season is right around the corner and that means one thing to gamers: NBA 2K26 is almost here. After another tumultuous offseason of free agent acquisitions and stars rising from the college level, 2K26 gives you the chance to jump in and experience all of the changes before the season starts.
NBA 2K26 is full of new features that fully integrate the NBA and WNBA systems in ways we have never seen before. On top of that, you'll get the chance to see rookies like Cooper Flagg in action before the first games tip off.
With so much coming in this year's release, it's hard to know where to start. In this article we are breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming release of NBA 2K26, including release times, game modes, and how you can play the game an entire week early.
NBA 2K26 Editions Breakdown
There are three different versions of NBA 2K26 you can purchase that will give you varying in-game rewards as well as early access. Here is a breakdown of every edition you can purchase:
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- NBA 2K26 base game
- 10,000 VC (pre-order bonus)
Superstar Edition ($99.99)
- NBA 2K26 base game
- 10,000 VC (pre-order bonus)
- 100,000 VC
- 7 days of early access
- Full Series 1 Team Selection (MyTeam)
- Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (MyTeam)
- 5x Series 1 Packs (MyTeam)
- 2-Hour 2XP Coin (My Team)
- 25 x 6 Types of Skill Boosts (MyCareer)
- 25 x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts (MyCareer)
- 2-Hour 2XP Coin (MyCareer)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cover Jersey (MyCareer)
Leave No Doubt Edition ($149.99)
- NBA 2K26 base game
- 10,000 VC (pre-order bonus)
- 135,000 VC
- 7 days of early access
- Season 1 Pro Pass
- Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes)
- Leave No Doubt MyTeam Pack
- Full Series 1 Team Selection (MyTeam)
- Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (MyTeam)
- 5x Series 1 Packs (MyTeam)
- 2-Hour 2XP Coin (My Team)
- 25 x 6 Types of Skill Boosts (MyCareer)
- 25 x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts (MyCareer)
- 2-Hour 2XP Coin (MyCareer)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cover Jersey (MyCareer)
- Puffer Jacket
NBA 2K26 Early Access Period
The early access period for NBA 2K26 begins on Friday, August 29th at 1:00 PM EST.
Early access begins for everyone simultaneously across the world at the exact same time:
- West Coast US (PT): August 29 at 10:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): August 29 at 10:00 AM
- Central US (CT): August 29 at 12:00 PM
- East Coast US (ET): August 29 at 1:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): August 29 at 6:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): August 29 at 7:00 PM
- Japan (JST): August 30 at 2:00 AM
To gain access to NBA 2K26 early, you must preorder either the "Leave No Doubt Edition," or the "Superstar Edition."
NBA 2K26 Global Release Time
NBA 2K26 releases on September 5th, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET, and the following times worldwide:
- West Coast US (PT): September 5 at 10:00 AM
- Mountain US (MT): September 5 at 11:00 AM
- Central US (CT): September 5 at 12:00 PM
- East Coast US (ET): September 5 at 1:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST):September 5 at 6:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): September 5 at 7:00 PM
- Japan (JST): September 6 at 2:00 AM
What Platforms Can You Play NBA 2K26 On?
NBA 2K26 will be offered on five different gaming platforms including the Nintendo Switch 1 & 2. You can purchase 2K26 for any platform on the 2K Store as well as some platform's integrated shops. Let's take a look at how to purchase 2K26 on each platform:
PC
- All three versions available
- Digital copies only
- Purchase on Steam or the 2K Store
PS5
- All three versions available
- Digital copies available on the Playstation Store or 2K Store
- Physical copies available at select retailers
Xbox Series X
- All three versions available
- Digital copies available on the Xbox Store or 2K Store
- Physical copies available at select retailers
Nintendo Switch 2
- Only the Standard Edition is available for purchase/pre-order on 2K Store
- Physical copies only available online or at select retailers
- Game is $69.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch
- Only the Standard Edition is available for purchase/pre-order on 2K Store
- Physical copies only available online or at select retailers
- Game is $59.99 on the Nintendo Switch
Play With WNBA and NBA Players at the Same Time
Every Game Mode in NBA 2K26
2K is bringing back its fan-favorite game modes with a full expansion of WNBA players integrated into multiple modes. Here is a list of every game mode offered in NBA 2K26:
- Play Now
- The W
- MyTeam
- MyCareer
- MyNBA & MyGM
1. Play Now
In Play Now, you can choose any matchup of current, historic, and All-Star teams for an exhibition-style game. Play against the CPU or online against friends.
2. The W
Create your own player and shape your career in the WNBA. Compete for stardom alongside other rookies, including Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron, and become a basketball icon.
3. MyTeam
Create your own unique team with current and historic players by opening packs and completing challenges to upgrade your squad. For the first time ever, WNBA players are being fully integrated into MyTeam in 2K26.
4. MyCareer
Embark on your career as an NBA star in Spike Lee's latest story: Out of Bounds. Create your own player and rise to the top of the league through development on and off the court.
5. MyNBA & MyGM
MyNBA and MyGM allow you to control an NBA franchise while playing through a season (if you choose to). Control the scouting, drafting and roster management while competing for championships. This year, "The Playoffs" mode is now in MyNBA Online.
Competing in NBA 2K26 Esports
The 2K League has been on hiatus since the conclusion of the 2024 season. Earlier this year, they launched the Nothing But Internet league that consisted of five 3-day tournaments in NBA 2K25. While this isn't a full revamp of the 2K League, it is at least something for players to compete in for the love of the game.
We expect the 2K League to be revamped soon, as the projected 18-month hiatus of the league has already expired. You can check out the 2K League announcement of their Nothing but Internet article below to learn more ways you can compete, while stay tuned to their socials for any upcoming announcements about the return of 2K esports.