NBA 2K26 Official Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, and More
We're just a week away from the release sports game fans have been waiting for. In fact, some players will even get their hands on NBA 2K26 this week if they've pre-ordered the right edition to gain early access. We've gotten nearly all the major info about the game through various roadmap reveals ranging from top player ratings to career mode changes.
One of the last big pieces of news to come out before gamers will be able to hit the court to play some hoops in NBA 2K26, fans want to know what they will be jamming out to.
On Wednesday, August 26, NBA 2K26 unveiled its full soundtrack, featuring 43 songs that will play in the middle of matches. The uniqueness of the soundtrack lies in its blend of old-school rap, modern music, and rock elements.
2K came out swinging with some big names on it, including Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan, Green Day, and more. There is plenty of variety for fans to enjoy when checking out the full track list. With so many prominent artists featured on the soundtrack, the announcement immediately went viral. On X alone, the tweet revealing the tracklist reached nearly 100K impressions within the first hour.
Full NBA 2K26 Soundtrack Revealed
Song
Artist
tv off
Kendrick Lamar feat. lefty g**play
Type S***
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti
C.R.E.A.M.
Wu-Tang Clan
STILL IN THE PAINT
Denzel Curry feat. LAZER DIM 700 & Bktherula
Make 'Em Say Ugh
Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, & Fiend
CATFISH
Doechii
Song 2
Blur
When I Come Around
Green Day
NEW DROP
Don Toliver
Embrace It
Ndotz
Neverender
Justice, Tame Impala
MUTT
Leon Thomas
You Know How We Do It
Ice Cube
Fall Back
Lithe
Boogieman
EBK Jaaybo
The Largest
BigXthaPlug
What I Got
Sublime
Lean Back
Terror Squad, Fat Joe, Remy Ma
Bail feat. NAV
88GLAM feat. NAV
Insane in the Brain
Cypress Hill
2 Slippery
Luh Tyler feat. BossMan Dlow
Homebody
Rob49
Feelin' Myself
Mac Dre
Bad Choices
Larry June, 2Chainz, & The Alchemist
86 Sentra
Nx Worries, Anderson . Paak, & Knxwledge
Sinner
Samara Cyn
PUSH 2 START
Tyla
Back On 74
Jungle
Lose Control
EARTHGANG, Jafunk, and Young Franco
Certified
Coast Contra, Masta Ace, & Marco Polo
WE ON GO
BIA
Law N Order
GELO
八方來財
SKAI ISYOURGOD
Team Tomodachi
Yuki Chiba
Wars & Rumors of Wars (Freestyle)
Mick Jenkins
Connected
Stereo MCs
Block Rockin' Beats
Chemical Brothers
Jam On It
Newcleus
Big Stepper
Real Farmer
NIGHTWALKING
GANS
Carnival
Vona Vella
Ride On
Evan Williams
REVIVAL
The Lamonts
Esports Impact
The beauty of what makes NBA 2K's soundtrack one of the best in the video game space is that there is a great mix of cultures that can collide together with it. Their mix of pop, rock, rap, and hip-hop gives everyone a little bit of what they love in music.
Many video games are doing the same thing in making sure they get a variety of genres in their soundtracks. 2K was among the first to accomplish this and has continued to do so since then.
Of course, the challenge for esports entities and content creators is that these songs will often get claimed immediately by YouTube's copyright algorithm. This is a common issue across multiple sports games, but players, streamers, and tournament organizers need to make sure their broadcasts will not run in to any issues when they upload the replays to YouTube, or choose to livestream on the platform.
