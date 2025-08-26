Esports illustrated

NBA 2K26 Official Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, and More

The soundtrack for NBA 2K26 has officially come out.

NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Attributes
NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Attributes / Image via 2K

We're just a week away from the release sports game fans have been waiting for. In fact, some players will even get their hands on NBA 2K26 this week if they've pre-ordered the right edition to gain early access. We've gotten nearly all the major info about the game through various roadmap reveals ranging from top player ratings to career mode changes.

One of the last big pieces of news to come out before gamers will be able to hit the court to play some hoops in NBA 2K26, fans want to know what they will be jamming out to.

On Wednesday, August 26, NBA 2K26 unveiled its full soundtrack, featuring 43 songs that will play in the middle of matches. The uniqueness of the soundtrack lies in its blend of old-school rap, modern music, and rock elements.

2K came out swinging with some big names on it, including Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan, Green Day, and more. There is plenty of variety for fans to enjoy when checking out the full track list. With so many prominent artists featured on the soundtrack, the announcement immediately went viral. On X alone, the tweet revealing the tracklist reached nearly 100K impressions within the first hour.

Full NBA 2K26 Soundtrack Revealed

NBA 2K26
NBA 2K26 Soundtrack / Image via 2K

Song

Artist

tv off

Kendrick Lamar feat. lefty g**play

Type S***

Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti

C.R.E.A.M.

Wu-Tang Clan

STILL IN THE PAINT

Denzel Curry feat. LAZER DIM 700 & Bktherula

Make 'Em Say Ugh

Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, & Fiend

CATFISH

Doechii

Song 2

Blur

When I Come Around

Green Day

NEW DROP

Don Toliver

Embrace It

Ndotz

Neverender

Justice, Tame Impala

MUTT

Leon Thomas

You Know How We Do It

Ice Cube

Fall Back

Lithe

Boogieman

EBK Jaaybo

The Largest

BigXthaPlug

What I Got

Sublime

Lean Back

Terror Squad, Fat Joe, Remy Ma

Bail feat. NAV

88GLAM feat. NAV

Insane in the Brain

Cypress Hill

2 Slippery

Luh Tyler feat. BossMan Dlow

Homebody

Rob49

Feelin' Myself

Mac Dre

Bad Choices

Larry June, 2Chainz, & The Alchemist

86 Sentra

Nx Worries, Anderson . Paak, & Knxwledge

Sinner

Samara Cyn

PUSH 2 START

Tyla

Back On 74

Jungle

Lose Control

EARTHGANG, Jafunk, and Young Franco

Certified

Coast Contra, Masta Ace, & Marco Polo

WE ON GO

BIA

Law N Order

GELO

八方來財

SKAI ISYOURGOD

Team Tomodachi

Yuki Chiba

Wars & Rumors of Wars (Freestyle)

Mick Jenkins

Connected

Stereo MCs

Block Rockin' Beats

Chemical Brothers

Jam On It

Newcleus

Big Stepper

Real Farmer

NIGHTWALKING

GANS

Carnival

Vona Vella

Ride On

Evan Williams

REVIVAL

The Lamonts

Esports Impact

The beauty of what makes NBA 2K's soundtrack one of the best in the video game space is that there is a great mix of cultures that can collide together with it. Their mix of pop, rock, rap, and hip-hop gives everyone a little bit of what they love in music.

Many video games are doing the same thing in making sure they get a variety of genres in their soundtracks. 2K was among the first to accomplish this and has continued to do so since then.

Of course, the challenge for esports entities and content creators is that these songs will often get claimed immediately by YouTube's copyright algorithm. This is a common issue across multiple sports games, but players, streamers, and tournament organizers need to make sure their broadcasts will not run in to any issues when they upload the replays to YouTube, or choose to livestream on the platform.

Anthony currently writes for Esports on SI covering sports games. Throughout the past nine years in journalism, Anthony has covered various sports including football, basketball, hockey, baseball and more. He's been in the trenches playing and covering a variety of sports video games from Madden to NBA 2K to the indie games. When he is not in front of the TV watching sports and playing sports games, Anthony will either be reading non-fiction sports biographies or turning the TV back on to play some vintage Final Fantasy games.

