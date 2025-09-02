NBA 2K26 Season 1 Courtside Report: New WNBA Cards, All Rewards
The release date of NBA 2K26 is closer than fans might expect, and the game is already providing updates on its progress.
Season 1 Courtside Report was released, which dove into what will be a part of it. There are new aspects of the game fans can get excited about, including new mascot skins, ways to earn rewards, and new WNBA cards.
What can gamers expect with Season 1 of NBA 2K26, and what is new that fans haven't seen in past titles?
Related Article: When Can You Play NBA 2K26? Full Early Access Guide
What All is Included with Season 1 of NBA 2K26?
Gamers will be able to receive a Level 19 Rumble the Bison mascot award in honor of the games' cover athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This skin can be equipped to your player and for the first time ever, NBA 2K will have a whole library of Teammotes that will be made available all season.
Each player will be looking to get up to Level 40 and will get rewards for certain levels they reach.
- Level 5 - Boosted REC Elbow Band (5% REP Bonus)
- Level 7 - Shaquille O’Neal MyCOURT Mural
- Level 11 - Los Angeles Lakers MyCOURT Floor
- Level 15 - Tier 1 ‘Clutch Gene’ Badge Perk
- Level 19 - ‘Rumble the Bison’ Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot
- Level 32 - Animated Mohawk Hairstyle
- Level 35 - Tier 1 ‘Max +2’ Badge Perk
- Level 37 - Beachside Bundle
- Level 39 - Biohazard Suit
- Level 40 - +1 Cap Breaker
In MyTEAM for the first time as well, gamers can receive and play as WNBA players on the court. Gamers will be able to obtain several rewards from the WNBA and NBA.
- Level 1 Ruby Kelsey Plum
- Level 10 Amethyst Steven Adams
- Level 20 Amethyst Tobias Harris
- Level 28 Amethyst Coach Billy Donovan
- Level 30 Diamond Trae Young
- Level 35 Pink Diamond A'ja Wilson
- Level 40 Pink Diamond Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks)
Players will also be able to obtain other rewards while in Season 1:
- Level 7 - ‘Cheater’ Game Changer Card x3
- Level 11 - Season 1 Ball and Uniforms
- Level 22 - ‘Gimme More’ Game Changer Card x3
- Level 25 - 90+ OVR Pack
- Level 32 - 10,000 MTP
- Level 33 - 92+ OVR Pack
- Level 37 - Hall of Fame Badges x2
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Unveils New Street Kings Game Mode, Huge Changes to The City
Gamers who have Season Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass will have additional rewards they can receive. They are broken up into automatic rewards and ones that can be won at certain levels.
Season 1 Automatic Rewards:
- Desert Camo Quilted Jacket
- Tactical Bear Helmet
- Season 1 Pro Pass Pack
- Amethyst Kevin Durant
Season 1 Premium Rewards:
- Level 3 - Half-Skull Facepaint
- Level 6 - Vince Carter Toronto Raptors Jersey
- Level 12 - ‘Benny the Bull’ Chicago Bulls Mascot
- Level 25 - ‘Make it Shine’ Game Changer Card x5
- Level 30 - ‘Sir CC’ Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot
- Level 39 - Biohazard Suit: Blackout
- Level 40 - Pink Diamond Pro Pass Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
The Courtside Report also shared rewards gamers can get with The W Online. There are weekly and season rewards players can get.
Weekly Rewards:
- Angel Reese Oversized T-Shirt
- Animated Mohawk Hairstyle
- Libra Top + Necklace
- 5 Game Team Accelerator Boost
- Halloween Basketball
Season Rewards
- WNBA Ball
- WNBA Ball Card
- Clothing Bundles
- 5,000 VC
- MyTEAM Player Cards
- Max +1 Tier 1
- Max +1 Tier 2
- Seasonal Perks
Esports Impact
Playing online against others in NBA 2K26 will have a different feel, especially on MyTEAM, which will allow gamers to play as WNBA players. While many worry about the transactional part of leveling up in the game, the new rewards earned through gameplay will make it worth the time to play and not having to play to upgrade.
In this early access phase, players will be grinding it out on the court to level up as quickly as possible to earn those rewards. This year's batch is already looking as good, if not better than what the game has offered in the past.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Official Soundtrack Revealed Featuring Ice Cube, Kendrick Lamar, and More