NBA 2K26 Special Edition Cover Athletes Announced with Pre-Order Details
For the second straight day, NBA 2K fans received the news they have been waiting to hear about, with the new 2K26 game set to release in less than two months.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the NBA 2K26 cover. 2K also teased that pre-ordering the game was coming on Wednesday. And that's exactly what happened.
Gamers can start pre-ordering NBA 2K26 on Wednesday. There were two more cover athletes named as well, with a legend on one and a current WNBA player on the other. Here's everything players need to know about the new NBA 2K26 game that is known so far.
Related Article: The 10 Best Overall Teams in College Football 26: Dynasty Mode and more
Who is Joining Gilgeous-Alexander on the NBA 2K26 Cover?
The two newest additions to the NBA 2K26 cover are former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and current Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. On the two different editions, Anthony will be on the cover of the Superstar one, and Reese will be on the WNBA edition.
Anthony played 19 seasons for multiple teams, including the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He made 10 All-Stars and won four gold medals for Team USA.
Reese is a star in her own right, having only just begun her WNBA career. She was just selected to her second All-Star game this year and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting last year, losing to Caitlin Clark.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Cover Athlete Revealed, Pre-Order Details Coming
Full Pre-Order Details Revealed With Release Date
There are four different editions that gamers can pre-order. The game will be released on September 5, with early access available starting August 29. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam.
Standard Edition ($69.99)
- Base Game
- Pre-Order Bonus 10,000
WNBA Edition ($69.99)
- Base Game
- Pre-Order Bonus 10,000
Superstar Edition ($99.99)
- Base Game
- Virtual Currency 100,000
- Pre-Order Bonus 10,000
- Early Access
- MyCareer Content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, 2-Hour 2XP Coin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cover Jersey)
- MyTeam Content (Full Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x Series 1 Packs, 2-Hour 2XP Coin)
Leave No Doubt Edition ($149.99)
- Base Game
- Virtual Currency 135,000
- Pre-Order Bonus 10,000
- Early Access
- Season Pass (Season 1 Pro Pass, Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes)
- MyCareer Content (25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, 2-Hour 2XP Coin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cover Jersey, Puffer Jacket)
- MyTeam Content (Full Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack, 5x Series 1 Packs, 2-Hour 2XP Coin, Leave No Doubt Promo Pack)
Esports Impact
Gamers will gain a massive advantage by ordering NBA 2K26 early, with plenty of VC to help upgrade their players and get a head start on the competition. With the release date so close, there will be plenty of other big information coming out regarding what will be new with the game that fans will have to keep an eye out for. Will EA Sports' new college basketball game, coming out in a few years, push 2K to make drastic improvements to an already stellar game?
Related Article: Team Builder Guide for College Football 26: Everything You Need to Know