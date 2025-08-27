NBA 2K26 Unveils New Street Kings Game Mode, Huge Changes to The City
NBA 2K26 is almost here, as excitement for the newest iteration of the NBA 2K series is ready to make its way over to an onslaught of new and longtime fans of the game.
This time around, NBA 2K26 is introducing several changes to The City, including a new layout, new parks, and a new game mode. Here is everything you need to know about The City in NBA 2K26.
What’s New in The City in NBA 2K26?
NBA 2K26 will be introducing several new features to the game in its quest to make this upcoming iteration look more realistic, user-friendly, and fluid this time around. One of the biggest changes coming to The City is a new game mode, Street Kings.
NBA 2K26 Introduces New Game Mode: Street Kings
Street Kings mode will be a “collegiate-style Romen-inspired” court where players will battle against CBU bosses in the game to hone their skills before Ranked Matches or MyCareer quests. Players will be able to level up their MYPLAYER and aim to acquire 40 levels of various rewards to make their hub unique and set it apart from other players.
Additionally, this new game mode will replace NBA 2K25’s Streetball courts as the two merge into a single, unified location. Instead of spending hours trying to find the Streetball Court, simply look for the colorful courts, and you will be able to practice against CPUs.
All-New Crews Coming to NBA 2K26
Crews will be making their return in NBA 2K26, allowing players to gather friends and other NBA 2K26 players with their own unique logos and MYPLAYER names. Players will have the option to keep these specific teams small, with a close-knit group of players, or expand them to a roster of up to 50 players that can rotate in and out of matches. So players who want to create a unique environment that will always have players available to play with you, be sure to grab 50 nameplates.
These players will be able to complete weekly goals as they all try to reach the ranks of all 30 Crew levels and, in the process, earn a bunch of rewards to make their logo and clothing unique. On top of that, you will be able to enjoy this journey, making new friends along the way.
Updates to Leaderboards and Statues in NBA 2K26
Additionally, players who struggle to understand their skill level will be able to explore the city and discover new leaderboards showcasing the top players in specific categories. New Mode leaderboard is a feature that will help players track and spotlight which players have the most wins in these categories.
Related Article: NBA 2K26 Making History With New WNBA Options
The most fun addition to everything is that whoever is the number one-ranked MYPLAYER in each specific mode will have a 12-foot statue, purely there for bragging rights and a flex to your Crew.
New Updates to The City in NBA 2K26
The City layout will feature a park that changes with every season of the game, providing a fresh new look each time. Players who continuously play NBA 2K26 will now be able to enjoy a fresh experience roaming the City streets in their quest to become the best player. Additionally, The City will remain a customizable experience where players will be able to add in adjustments to the overall visual look as they please.
Other features include new Beginner, Daily, Seasonal, and Lifetime Challenges to which you will be able to play through depending on your level of skill.
What is The City?
First introduced as The Park in NBA 2K14, The City is NBA 2K’s free-roam mode, which allows players to explore a basketball-themed neighborhood. Players can practice on the courts of The City as well as enter Ranked Mode.
“The City has become the epicenter of NBA 2K and basketball culture.” Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts, said. “It has been our dream to create a place where players can chase the win through competition.”
Esports Impact
With new features coming to The City in NBA 2K26, the developers of NBA 2K26 hope this New York-inspired city hub will provide an exciting start to competitive gameplay throughout the 2025-26 season.
With so much new content, Twitch streamers and esports pros will have a ton of content to encourage more people to check out the game and learn more about how to play. The more people that are interested in the nuances and mechanics of gameplay withing a competitive title, the more potential people tournament and league organizers can pull into the viewing audience of future esports events.
NBA 2K26 will be released on September 5, 2025, and will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Additionally, NBA 2K fans looking to learn more about the newest iteration should be sure to check out our pieces highlighting the newest soundtrack and the top 100-rated players in the newest game.